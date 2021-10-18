International Travel News: Fully vaccinated international travellers will no longer have to undergo quarantine during their visit in Sydney from November 1. Yes, you heard us right!Also Read - Fully Vaccinated? Now You Can Skip Quarantine in Chile From November 1

According to a report in ToI, New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet recently stated that they are now gearing up for the full return of overseas travel after more than 19 months. He said, "We want people back, we are leading the nation out of the pandemic…we are opening Sydney and New South Wales to the world."

Sydney Travel Alert: No Quarantine For Foreign Flyers From November 1

Earlier in March last year, owing to the Covid-19 global health scare, Australia closed its international borders and allowed entry only to citizens and permanent residents, who were also required to undergo a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine at their own expense.

In July, the government unveiled plans to gradually reopen the country for travellers from safe countries once full vaccination rates reach 80 per cent, and abolishing caps on returning vaccinated Australians.

Now, as per the ToI’s report, New South Wales is expected to reach 80 per cent full vaccination levels in the adult population this weekend, whereas the rest of the country will take at around some weeks to reach that level.

This announcement has come at a time when the daily coronavirus cases in New South Wales have come down from the state’s pandemic high of 1599 in early September.