Home

Travel

Taiwan Is Offering Rs 13,600 To Travellers For Visiting The City | Best Places To Explore Here

Taiwan Is Offering Rs 13,600 To Travellers For Visiting The City | Best Places To Explore Here

Taiwan: With easing of restrictions across the world, travel has sprung to pre-pandemic levels almost and people are sitting ready to travel, explore with just the next opportunity in sight. Meanwhil

Taiwan Is Offering Rs 13,600 To Travellers For Visiting The City | Best Places To Explore Here

Taiwan: With easing of restrictions across the world, travel has sprung to pre-pandemic levels almost and people are sitting ready to travel, explore with just the next opportunity in sight. Meanwhile, rising airfares have been a concern specially for long haul journeys. In a bid to attract more tourists, Taiwan has is planning to offer tourists $165 each to vacation there. Cash rewards will also be offered to tour groups to encourage them to visit the island.

As a sweetener, they’ll give handouts of NT$5,000 ($165) to 500,000 individual tourists. Allowances of up to NT$20,000 ($658) will also be provided to 90,000 tour groups. Transport Minister Wang Kuo-tsai stated Wednesday that the cash allowance will be delivered digitally. Tourists will be able to use it to cover their expenses in Taiwan, including for accommodation, reported CNN.

You may like to read

How Indian Passport Holders May Apply?

Indian passport holders need to apply for a visa in advance to travel to Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC).

Applicants will need to show their intent to stay, itinerary, round-trip flight tickets, hotel bookings, bank statements, and even an invitation letter in case of a visitor visa.

However, Indians are eligible to apply for an e-visa if they travel with an approved tourist group. This usually pertains to individuals attending events or activities organised by Taiwanese government agencies or certain NGOs.

Additionally, Indian passport holders with valid permanent resident cards or visas from either Canada, Australia, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Schengen nations, the US, or the UK can also apply for e-Visa to Taiwan. Best Places To Visit In Taiwan Yushan National Park For all you nature lovers searching for places to visit in Taiwan where you can experience the serenity and beauty of nature, enjoy trekking, hiking and other exciting sports activities, then Yushan National Park is one of the best places to visit in Taiwan. The park has a lot of tall peaks over 3,000 metres tall, and the park is also home to the tallest mountain in the country, the Jade mountain which stands tall at 3,952 metres and is also the fourth largest island mountain in the world! National Palace Museum Home to one of the largest collections of Chinese imperial artifacts, the National Palace Museum offers a look into imperial China’s past. The many thousands of items on display were rescued by Chiang Kai-Shek’s government as they fled mainland China during the cultural revolution. Taroko Gorge A couple of hours’ train ride from Taipei lies Taroko National Park, home to one of the most visited natural wonders in Taiwan. Take the trail to the Eternal Spring Shrine which features a stunning waterfall. Sun Moon Lake Located around two hours away from Taipei city, is one of the most beautiful places to visit in Nantou, Taiwan, the Sun Moon Lake. Around the lake are a park, beautiful forests, and exhibits of old weapons and handicrafts. There are a number of hotels and resorts around the lake which will make for a perfect relaxed weekend getaway for you and your family. To get a better view of the lake you can either take a ferry ride into the waters or take a cable car ride, a unique aspect of Taiwan tourism, to view the lake and the other scenery from a higher perspective.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.