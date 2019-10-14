A Taiwanese tourist had to pay a fine of £40 for wearing a string bikini. She was on a vacation with her boyfriend and was enjoying at Boracay beach, the Philippines when the incident happened. According to the reports of a tabloid newspaper, The Sun, the female tourist was criticised by other sightseers for opting to wear such revealing clothes at the beach. Other tourists showed their anger and objected to her attire.

The Philippine News Agency reported that the lady was informed by the hotelier that her outfit was ïnappropriate”. The lady did not apologise and wore it anyway saying that it is a form of art. The female tourist sparked controversy after heading towards the beach, where humiliation was awaiting her.

Philippine police arrested her for wearing an “erotic outfit“. The municipality police chief, Jess Baylon, was reported saying “while the couple’s domestic customs may be different, “While the couple’s domestic customs may be different, they have to respect our culture and tradition, and our proper decorum.”

Notably, though the tourist was fined and was made feel embarrassed, there is no law in the state for wearing indecent clothes. According to Major Jess Baylon, Malay Police Chief, “The tourist was fined because her bikini was literally just string.” He further said, “We have taken this action for other tourists not to follow. It was an eye-opener for resort owners to brief guests to dress appropriately.” He believes that tourists in general, frequently disobey rules and do not follow dress code.