Taj Mahal Facts And Myths: The Taj Mahal is a large tomb that attracts a lot of visitors each year because of its magnificent splendour. In keeping with Shah Jahan's intention that the tomb and garden should symbolize paradise on earth, the colour of the translucent marble continuously shifts from daylight to dusk and lends it a mystical air. It is a marvel of the globe and a singular example of human creation from the illustrious Mughal period. Numerous tales and folklore are connected to this majestic structure, which is regarded as the emblem of love. The veracity of any of the numerous related stories that have been circulated about it is unknown.

Here is a quick fact check surrounding the famous wonder – Taj Mahal:

Fact: Taj Mahal Changes Colours

Any time of day is a good opportunity to observe the Taj Mahal. Its many shades reflect the hues of the sky. In the morning, it takes on a rosy tint. By night, it appears milky white. And at night, when illuminated by the moon, it emits a soft blue colour. A truly stunning sight is the Taj Mahal.

Myth: Taj Mahal’s Artisian’s Hands Were Amputated

Some claim that after the Taj Mahal was finished, Shah Jahan amputated the hands of its builders, architects, and craftspeople. The emperor wanted to make sure that no one could ever copy or construct a different building like the Taj Mahal, therefore he did this.

Fact: Taj Mahal’s Minarets Are Non-Perpendicular

The Taj Mahal has four minarets on each of its four corners. It is made to safeguard the main tomb in case of collapse, not for decorative reasons. The four minarets were built leaning outwards so that they would fall away from the main palace and the mausoleum in the event of an earthquake or other disaster.

Myth: Taj Mahal to Have Black Twin

Another tomb for Shah Jahan is thought to have been his Black Taj Mahal. This tradition seems to be supported by the black marble ruin that was discovered in the Mehtab Garden next to the white Taj Mahal. However, diggings in the 1990s revealed that black marbles were simply white stones that had been altered in colour.

Fact: Taj Mahal is Not Perfectly Asymmetrical

Everything about the Taj Mahal is symmetrical, from the outside to the interior. Mumtaz Mahal’s tomb was positioned precisely in the mausoleum’s centre, the balance of the palace was disturbed when Aurangzeb, Mumtaz Mahal’s son, chose to position Shah Jahan’s tomb in the mausoleum’s west centre.

Myth: Taj Mahal Was Originally a Hindu Temple

There are several debates surrounding the Taj Mahal, one of which is the Tejo Mahalaya, a Shiva temple. Both the Union government and the Archaeological Survey of India have rejected these assertions. In November 2015, the Narendra Modi administration informed the Lok Sabha that there was no proof that the Taj Mahal was a temple. The ASI informed a court in Agra in 2017 that it is a tomb, not a temple.

Fact: The Cenotaphs Are Empty

The actual coffins are hidden in a lower, quieter room; the cenotaphs on the garden level are really decorative objects.

