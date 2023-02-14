Home

Taj Mahal Entry Free For All Visitors On THESE Three Days In February | Deets Inside

Good news travellers! Now visit the iconic white marble mausoleum for free on three days in the month of February.

Taj Mahal is truly an architectural marvel (Image: Pixabay)

Agra: Planning to take a trip to the white emblem of love, one of the seven wonders in the world? Well, entry to the famous Taj Mahal will be made free for all its visitors in February for three days only. Celebrating the 368th Urs (death anniversary) of the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan who is built this monument, the free entry ritual happens every year. Therefore, this year it will take place on February 17-19, 2023.

This is the only time when the graves of Shahjahan and Mumtaz are open for public viewing in the basement. Hence, it could be a good time to explore the rich architecture and history associated with Taj Mahal.

Othe occasion of the three-day Urs “various rituals such as ‘chadar poshi’, ‘sandal’, ‘gusul’, ‘kul’ and others is performed.

According to report by India Today, February 17, the ceremony of ‘Ghusl’ (full-body purification mandatory before the performance of various rituals and prayers) will start at 2pm.

On February 18, the ceremonies of ‘Sandal’ and ‘Milad Sharif’ will be observed. On February 19, the rituals of ‘Kul’ (reciting the four foundational chapters of the Quran) and ‘chadar poshi’ (offering a cover) will be observed from morning till evening.

The white marble mausoleum, Taj Mahal is a treat to watch. Ranked amongst the one of the seven wonders of the world, an emblem of love, it was built by Mughal ruler Shah Jahan for his wife. The white marble beauty not only mesmerizes people during the day but is scintillating at night time too.

