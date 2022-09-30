Delhi: The famous while marble mausoleum ranks amongst the seven wonders of the world. There is no doubt about the striking construction of this Mughal era architecture that considered a symbol of love. While it is world famous, according to a report released on World Tourism Day 2022 by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The report enlisted data some of the most visited monuments in India by foreigners.Also Read - ASI to Send Proposal Seeking World Heritage Tag For Barabar and Nagarjuni Caves In Bihar

The Archaeological Survey of India released a new report on World Tourism Day that ranked the top 10 historic monuments that tourists from abroad love to visit. are some of the most popular Indian monuments: Also Read - Hindu Outfits Threaten Protest After Jaipur Man Barred From Entering Taj Mahal With Lord Krishna Idol

1 Mamallapuram

The historic town Mamallapuram is well-known for its ancient rock-cut temples, caves, architecture and literature. Also Read - Wanting to See Taj Mahal, Kanpur Teen Sells His Cycle For Agra Trip & Works At a Hotel to Buy Tickets

The city comprising of different historic monuments including a giant rock elephant structure, a shiva temple, was one of the major cities of the Pallava kingdom.

2. Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal, the ivory-white marble monument which is a symbol of love, is the second most loved place by foreigners.

The white monument was built by Mughal ruler Shah Jahan in the loving memory of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Construction of the mausoleum was started in the year 1643. Reports suggest it took 10 years to build the entire Taj Mahal complex with a whooping cost of ₹32 million, approx.

3.Saluvankuppam Temple

The Saluvannkuppan Murugan temple situated in Tamil Nadu is said to be one of the oldest Murugan Temple on Earth. The temple that was discovered in 2005 had a two-layer structure – a brick temple was constructed between the 3rd century BC during the Sangam period and the granite temple, which was built in the 8th century AD during the Pallava reign.

4. Agra Fort

A few miles away from the Taj Mahal, the historical fort built by Mughal Emperor Akbar is situated in heart of the city Agra.

The fort made of red sandstone is situated on the bank of the river Yamuna and is among the most majestic place that everyone should visit at least once!

5.The Fort Museum

The Thirumayam Fort spread on the sprawling 40-acre land is situated in the town of Thirumayam in the Pudukkottai District. Tamil Nadu. The fortress constructed by King Vijaya Raghunatha Sethupathi in 1687, is known worldwide for its great historical significance and grand architecture.