New Delhi: Google Street View has been a companion to us ever since it was launched in 2007. It has been growing ever since and recently turned 15! On this occasion it released a list of most visited nations, monuments and cities on Street View. In a recent blog by Google it said, "With so many places and landmarks at your fingertips, three spots, in particular, piqued your interest over the past year." Taj Mahal made it to the third position following Burj Khalifa in Dubai at first and Eiffel Tower in Paris at second place.

The tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates is, is currently reigning the list by occupying the first position. This tallest sky scrapper in Dubai has 160 stories!

Following it, people mostly searched the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France which adorns the Parisian skyline. This marvel is a wrought-iron lattice which garners millions of tourists every year. When the sunsets and the lights are on, Eiffel Tower is nothing less than a magnificence site to behold.

Securing the third place is the Indian white marble mausoleum, the Taj Mahal in Agra. Constructed by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, it is a symbol of undying love for his wife Mumtaz. It is one of the most eminent architectures in India built in 1631 AD.

In addition to these, Indonesia was listed to be the most visited country and Jakarta as the most visited city on Street View. It is a good tropical getaway with beautiful beaches to bask under the sun.

The Street View offers glimpses of places, streets, museums etc via its VR photography. It helps users to look at interactive photographs of desired locations in a 360 degree virtual model. Currently it has around 220 billion Street View images from over 100 countries and territories and well, let’s be honest, we all have searched our own addresses atleast once!