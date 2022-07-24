Optical Illusions in India: From panoramic viewpoints, thrilling adventures, historical vestiges, refreshing backwaters, chillaxing beaches, and serene mountains, there’s something for every mood in India. Travellers are always on a lookout to explore the diverse beauty the nation boasts of. Amidst these bounties, there are some intriguing and mind-boggling illusions in India you probably did not even know about. Some things merely exist in plain sight. like magic happens with a sleight of hand, optical illusions play with visuals.Also Read - Do You Know About The Glowing Forest In Maharashtra? A Surreal Beauty To Experience This Season!

Here are some rather famous tourist destinations that are not known for the illusions they hide.

Waah, Taj! Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh

Taj Mahal is world famous for being the epitome of love. Also, its architecture, mosaics and white marble are the well-known features of this Indian wonder. Here the illusion is not that complicated to understand. On entering the Redstone gate of the mosque, the marble monument might appear large but shrinks as one moves inside. This monument from the Mughal empire has some thoughtful architectural engineering in place like -the four minarets on the four corners of the Taj seem to fall outwards. It is said that it was built in a way that, in case of an earthquake, these minarets falls outwards as it is built on a tectonic plate. a far sighted architect, whoever thought of it.

Magnetic Hill, Leh

Leh is a dream destination for almost every avid traveller. Everyone has their own tropes to explore the valleys of one of the most breathtaking places in the Indian subcontinent. Therefore, for the unversed, apart from the scenic scapes, adventure tourism, Leh also has a place that will make your mind itch. The Magnetic Hill of Leh is perched at an elevation of 3,500 meters and has an exciting mystery to its name. This destination literally defies all laws of gravitation! (Hello Newton who?)It is said that the vehicles here climb uphill on their own once the engine is turned off.

Reality: This illusion is often known as the ‘Himalayan Wonder’. Here the hill creates an illusion making the downhill slope appear as an uphill slope. Hence, vehicles seem to move up when, actually, they are rolling down.

Airavatesvara Temple, Tamil Nadu

This temple hidden in the Southern relic of India was built around 11-12 century during the Chola Dynasty. The craftsmanship in this temple is simply exceptional. The carvings are intricate and is one of the oldest optical illusion in India. Here the optical catch is hidden in of the animal carvings. There is an engraving that looks like an elephant from the right and a bull from the left. This is because the carving is made in an overlapping manner. So, which animal did you see first?

Aleya Lights, West Bengal

This one is a rather spooky illusion to introduce. This optical illusion has freaked out few fishermen in the area. These deep marshes in West Bengal have a story on the Aleya Lights that are observed when the night falls. People report of having seen unnatural glowing lights of varied colours that rather appear eerie.

Scientifically speaking, this illusion is totally based on chemistry. These eerie lights, are a result of ionization of methane. The methane gas over the decaying matter in the marshes of the forest ionize and emit light. Therefore, it is the oxidization of phosphine, diphosphate, and methane that often scares the nerves out of the native people here. Myth busted, it is a science ghost!

There are few other places in India like the reverse waterfall in Maharashtra or the Tulsishyam ghat in Gujarat where more such small illusions are hidden in plain sight.

Which one of these intrigue you the most?