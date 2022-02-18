Taj Mahotsav 2022 Details: The Taj Mahotsav 2022 is a 10-day cultural festival held in Agra every year. It is the most well-known art, craft, culture, and gourmet festival, held at the crossroads of winter and spring. The Taj Mahotsav will take place from March 20 to March 29 this year. It has been rescheduled from its planned dates (February 18 February 27). ‘Aazadi ke Amrit Mahotsav sang, Taj ke rang‘ is the theme of this year’s 10-day celebration.Also Read - Covid Airborne Particles Can Travel About 200 Feet, Reveals Study

Here’s everything you need to know about The Taj Mahotsav 2022:

History and Significance

The event, which began in 1992, aims to encourage craftsmen's innovative work and assist them in showcasing their various skills. This fair is a melting pot of traditions and civilizations thanks to a variety of cultural performances by well-known domestic and international artists. The Taj Mahotsav seeks to inspire tourism while also reviving the Nawabi style that dominated Uttar Pradesh's terrain in the 18th and 19th centuries. This festival reflects the richness of India's artistry, craftwork, culture, and cuisines.

About Carnival

Taj Mahotsav organises a more vibrant and appealing carnival for children. At this fair, people of all ages can enjoy the celebration. Taj Mahotsav is one such event that offers visitors a variety of indigenous, classical, and other art genres. The Taj Mahotsav honours Indian artists' remarkable work. There is a diverse selection of art, including eye-catching artworks, delectable cuisine, dancing, and music. One of the festival's main goals is to give a forum for local artisans to display their talents. Many antiquities and other stuff are available at significantly reduced rates here.

Paradise for Shoppers

The Taj Mahotsav is also a must-visit for shoppers. Unique jewellery, popular traditional outfits, artworks, collectible figurines, lamps, vintage and innovative furniture, and much more are available for purchase.

Venue and Date

Shilpgram, a well-known handicraft village in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, will host the Taj Mahotsav 2022. It is about 500 metres from the Taj Mahal. The Taj Mahotsav will take place from March 20 to March 29 this year

Ticket Details

Kids: No entry ticket for kids below five

Adult: Rs 40

Students: Rs 500 for a group of 100 children and 2 teachers

Foreigners: Free of cost

