Taj Mahotsav 2023 Begins In Shilpgram! From Tickets To timing, All You Need To Know

The nine day cultural festival showcasing the rich legacy of India has begun in Shilpgram. Have you made your plans yet?

Agra: India has hailed as a rich land teeming with cultural vibrancy and there is no doubt about that. Celebrating the diversity and rich legacies from the ancient days, several festivals are organized fr the same. The Taj Mahotsav is an annual cultural fest that goes on for nine days. It showcases India’s rich, cuisine, dance forms, crafts, art, music and more.

As the name suggests, it is organized near the Taj Mahal.

Date, venue, tickets

Dates: February 18 – February 27

Venue: Shilpgram near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal.

Tickets: Rs 50 per person. For children up to five years, and foreign tourists entry is free.

For a group of 100 school children in school uniform, the cost of tickets is Rs 500 and entry for two teachers with schoolchildren is free, as per CNBC report.

Tickets for the Taj Mahotsav can be purchased from entry gates at the Taj Mahal.

What to expect?

There will be a wide array of cultural performance at the Mahotsav. Variety of art forms like local folk, classical, exotic operas, famous movie songs will all make up for a musical eveing.

Apart from music, there will be hundreds of legendary artists from across the country who will showcase their talent.

Taj Mahotsav is no less than a great fest night. When there is music, culture, art then food is a must too. Brace yourselves for a wide array of cuisine from around the world. Several mouthwatering delicacies will be there at the Taj Mahotsav.

Therefore, buy your tickets and experience an extravaganza by the Taj.

