New Delhi: Day after day everything is being transitioned to the online forums. From education, music festivals, to office space and every other administrative work one can think of, now has online alternatives. Amongst these, soon one will be able to access online passports or e-Passports too. The government at the Centre is working to roll out e-Passports in a bid to alleviate the hassles of international travel. These will also enable protection against identity theft and allow greater data security, according to the Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S. Jaishankar.Also Read - What is Travel e-passport, How it Benefits a Common Man Amid Pandemic, And Its Future - Experts Speak

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving citizen experience and public delivery, Jaishankar delivered a message on the occasion of the Passport Seva Divas on June 24 that, “It gives me great pleasure to join all our Passport Issuing Authorities in India and abroad on the occasion of the Passport Seva Divas 2022.

The MEA, along with the Central Passport Organization, has been marking this occasion and renewing commitment to provide passport and passport-related services to citizens of India in a timely, reliable, accessible, transparent and efficient manner.

Speaking about the services rendered during the COVID-19 pandemic he added, “I am happy to note that passport services were rendered with the same vigour and enthusiasm even during the testing times of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Ministry rose to the occasion to meet the increased demand for passport services built up due to two and half years of the pandemic, and dealt it swiftly with an impressive monthly average of 9.0 lakhs, with 4.50 lakhs additional applications granted in the last one month, thus setting a record.”

Key developments

Government is working with Union Territories and States to reduce the police verification time. mPassport Police App is already up and going in 8275 police station across 22 States and Union Territories. In an attempt to facilitate paperless documentation process, Passport Seva System has been integrated with DigiLocker. Around 428 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) have been operationlaised in collaboration with Department of Posts. The Ministry has successfully integrated the passport issuance systems in 178 of our Embassies and Consulates abroad. With this the Indian diaspora will be able to avail smooth passport-related services through a centralised and secure application. The Passport Seva Programme (PSP) will continue to enhance the services and will embark on PSP V2.0 which would be an improved and upgraded version of P SP V1.0. It would ensure digital ecosystem among all stakeholders and offer enhanced passport services to citizens. According to the Ministry, PSP V2.0 will use latest and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Chat-Bot, Use of Big-Data, Advance Analytics etc.

The Ministry is also working to roll out ePassports for Indian citizens which would make easier international travel and enable protection against identity theft and greater data security.

What are e-Passports?

ePassports are chip based passports which will have same information that is otherwise seen printed on paper like name, address, date of birth etc. Driven by advanced features, these will also have Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and antenna embedded to facilitate easy verification of traveller’s details at security check points.

(With agency inputs)