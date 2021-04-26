Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has made E-pass mandatory for travel to the state from other states including Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. With the sudden surge in the coronavirus cases, the state has taken several measures to curb the spread of infection. Also Read - How Does COVID-19 Virus Affect The Liver? Here's What The Expert Says

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu recorded 15,659 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state tally to 10,81,988. Among these, Chennai reported 4206 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 3,09,899. The state recorded 82 deaths on Sunday, putting the state toll at 13,557, as per the reports. Sadly, seventy of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. A total of 11,065 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,63,251.

Here’s how you can apply for an e-pass:

Visit https://tnepass.tnega.org/#/user/pass, which is the official website by the TN government to apply for an e-pass.

You will need to register yourself before filling the form. Enter your mobile number and the captcha to receive an OTP.

Once you enter the OTP, you will be directed to a page where there are options to apply for e-pass for travel via road (private vehicles) and air for both individuals and groups, business round trip, guest workers from other states and commercial establishments, industries, businesses, traders and financial companies.

After selecting the type of e-pass that you require, you need to fill in necessary details such as your name, address (home and destination), range of travel (inter-district/inter-state), duration of travel, number of passengers, vehicle details, ID proof, reason for travel etc.

You will need to furnish the required documents for the travel, such as medical records in case of a medical emergency or wedding invitation if the journey is for a wedding.

Once the details are filled in, a verification will be done. Both documents and ID proof have to be submitted. Once they are confirmed, the e-pass will be processed.

You will be required to present your Aadhar Card or Voter ID, PAN Card, address proof, vehicle license and employment ID to avail the e-pass.

The new travel restrictions have been imposed from 4 am on April 26.

Here are the restrictions imposed by the Tamil Nadu government:

Shopping malls, large format stores to be shut. Departmental stores allowed with 50 percent capacity.

Theatres, recreational clubs, gyms, meeting halls, auditoriums and bars to remain closed.

Salons, spas, parlours, and barbershops to be shut.

Only takeaway services allowed in hotels, restaurants, mess, tea shops, etc. Dine-in facilities will be strictly prohibited.

E-commerce allowed with time restrictions.

Religious places to remain closed.

Attendees in funerals capped at 25 people and for marriages, the upper limit is 50.

Minimum 50 percent of employees at IT firms directed to work from home.

Sports training academies will be shut. The training allowed only for international and national sporting events.

No standees in public transport.

Grocery shops and vegetable outlets are allowed to function, with exception in large malls and shopping complexes.

Maximum 3 passengers allowed in taxis and two in autos.

Except for Puducherry, all other state passengers and travelers need to apply for E-Pass.

TASMAC liquor outlets are allowed to function but bars attached to liquor shops will not be allowed to operate.

On Sunday morning the busy Koyambedu market remained deserted after the state government implemented a lockdown on Sundays. Koyambedu, one of the most popular markets in Chennai, supplies vegetables across South India.

The state has also issued restrictions on private functions with only 50 persons allowed in marriages and 25 in funerals.

(With inputs from IANS)