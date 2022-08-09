Kite Flying Festival Tamil Nadu: Chennai skies will be coloured with vibrant shapes soaring in the sky as the state is going to hold its maiden International Kite Flying Festival this August. It is a going to be a colourful jamboree wherein friends and family can regale under clear blue skies (Chennai Sky is love) and enjoy the fun of flying kites of variegated shapes and sizes.Also Read - Delhi Police Declares Red Fort Area 'No Kite Flying Zone' Till Independence Day

The festival will witness professionals hailing from Thailand, US, Malayasia and India as well who will take part in this grand event. This first edition will take place at TTDC Ocean View in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu. The venue sprawls over 14 acres that will be marked by the orgnaisers in accordance with different segments of the event.

The event is being organised by Benedict Savio, founder of Global Media Box in association with Tamil Nadu Tourism. Savio also organises annual hot air balloon festival in Chennai and Pollachi every year

What to expect?

Kite enthusiasts will pour in from different countries like Malayasia, Thailand, US

Reportedly, there are about 10 teams with more than 100 kites registered

Kites as big as 20 feet and as small as 3 feet will be flown high in the sky

It will be a 3 day carnival like event featuring games, kite making workshops, food stalls, music performances etc

Other Details

Ticket: Rs 150 for adults and free entry for children

: TTDC Ocean View, Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu Date: August 13-August 15

August 13-August 15 For further details one can log on to www.tnikf.com

The seafront view, hair dancing to winds by the shore, and flying kites is the perfect weekend getaway. Like a cherry on top, this falls on the long Independence Day weekend, so all the more reason to enjoy kites of all shapes and sizes flying up above.

Book your tickets now and enjoy a day for some fam jam in Chennai!

