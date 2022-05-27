Tamil Nadu Tourism: Pichavaram is one of India’s rarest natural wonders, and it’s one you shouldn’t miss because it offers more than 400 water pathways for boating, fishing, and other leisure activities. The wildlife in this magnificent woodland is abundant, and you may see a variety of colourful birds chirping and nesting throughout the area. Pichavaram is the world’s second-largest mangrove forest, and it’s off the beaten path but well worth the trip. The intricate river system and canal network that connect this lovely site together and maintain the area’s rich biodiversity can mesmerise visitors.Also Read - Bengal At Your Doorstep | Darjeeling, Kalimpong, More: Mamata Banerjee Govt's Big Push For Tourism

Pichavaram, located near the temple town of Chidambaram, may be experienced by taking a boat trip through the 1100 acre forest, which takes you through small canals, and stunning scenery, and allows you to see the fascinating life forms of the Mangrove trees while admiring the forest's birdlife. The delicate environment of these forests may be experienced, and the significance of these mangrove forests to the inhabitants of Pichavaram can be appreciated.

Check Tamil Nadu’s picture-perfect location Pichavaram:

Mangrove trees permanently planted in a few feet of water can be found in Pichavaram, Tamil Nadu. Thousands of trees make up the world’s second-biggest mangrove forest, a sight that draws a steady stream of visitors each month. Backwater cruises are provided for a closer look, and there are over 400 routes that may be covered on a boat. As you progress deeper into the mangrove channels, your heart rate is bound to rise. Though thrilling, it can also be dangerous, since the boats might become caught in the mud below. The vibrant hues of blue and green, as well as the contrasts of light and dark, will keep you engrossed in this enchanted landscape for hours.

Due to the pleasant weather and low humidity levels, the best time to visit Pichavaram is in the winter months of December and January. Carry enough light cotton clothing for your journey because the daytime might still be hot. The forest is at its most enthralling during the winter months, when it is home to a large number of migratory birds, delivering a really unforgettable experience. Because the daytime can be extremely hot, consider taking a boating trip early in the morning or late in the evening.

The Vellar and Coleroon rivers join the backwaters, giving it an ideal site for rowing, canoeing, and kayaking. During your boat voyage, you may see a huge number of migratory birds, especially if you sail during the winter. Cormorants, snipes, storks, herons, egrets, spoonbills, and pelicans are among the species. Apart from the forest, Pichavaram is known for the Dawn Festival. This annual celebration features folk music and entertainment on floating stages, as well as fishing by Irula tribes and yoga. Pichavaram is conveniently located between Chennai and Pondicherry, making it suitable for a day or weekend getaway.

