8 Interesting Lesser-Known Places Around Chennai That Are Worth Exploring

Chennai: When it comes to namma city Chennai, it has plethora of options for travelers to explore in and around the city. If, in case, you are looking for some of the less-explored offbeat destinations around Chennai, then you have landed at the right page. Here we will take you through some of the interesting lesser-known places near Chennai for that perfect weekend getaway with friends or family, away from the city's hustle and bustle.

Also, if you are worried that the coronavirus might get you, you can pick one of these less-crowded places near Chennai for your safe and fun vacation. Since only a handful of people know about these interesting places, you can enjoy every bit of your holiday, while also maintaining the all-important social distancing. These places are perfect for a road trip with friends!

Check Out The List Here

Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary

Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary is a birdwatchers’ paradise and also a good place for a one-day trip near Chennai. The wetland, interspersed with small islets completely covered by trees, is home to numerous resident and migratory species of birds. Some of the most incredible birds to look out for here are painted storks, open-billed storks and pelicans among others.

Distance from Chennai: 85 km

Driving Time: 2 hours

Things to Do: Birdwatching, photography

Tada Falls

One of the best places to visit near Chennai within 100 km, Tada Falls is a true oasis of tranquillity. It is located within the Eastern Ghats, so you can witness immense greenery and hear birds’ chirping all-day long. To visit the waterfalls, you can park your vehicles at the base camp and then trek for around 10 km.

Distance from Chennai: 94 km

Driving Time: 2 hours 36 minutes

Things to Do: Hiking, photography, birdwatching

Tranquebar

No, wait, It isn’t a foreign town. It doesn’t sound like an Indian town because it was originally a Danish seaside colony. Other than the sun, sand and the sea, this place will treat you to historical ruins. Featured in the Nat Geo Traveller magazine, Tranquebar is an incredible place to visit near Chennai. You can take two days off and explore this magnificent place.

Distance from Chennai: 285 km

Driving Time: 6 hours

Things to Do: Fort Dansborg visit, beach fun, tasting local seafood

Yelagiri

If all that you are looking for is a tranquil road trip, then Yelagiri is a place to explore. It is one of the less-crowded hill stations unlike Kodaikanal or Ooty, therefore perfect for a quiet escapade. Besides, if you are looking for some adventure you can take part in paragliding and rock climbing too.

Distance from Chennai: 225 km

Driving Time: 4 hours 25 minutes

Things to do: Visit Punganoor Lake, nature walk, Jalagamparai Waterfalls, telescope observatory, photography, Swamimalai Hills

Nagalapuram

Nagalapuram is a hidden gem of the Eastern Ghats, which gives you the opportunity to trek, witness amazing scenery and frolic under a waterfall. Though the trek is around 15 km in length, it is moderate in difficulty, with not many steep climbs and sudden drops. What are you waiting for then?

Distance from Chennai: 75 km

Driving Time: 2 hours

Things to Do: Trekking, boating, camping, nature walks

Kolli Hills

If you like the idea of a road trip, then you will love the ride to the Kolli Hills, which is a picturesque range in the Eastern Ghats. As it is still untouched by tourists to a large extent, it retains much of its natural charm. This is a must-visit for all you nature lovers.

Distance from Chennai: 360 km

Driving Time: 6 hours 20 minutes

Things to Do: Visit Agasagangai Falls, botanical garden, explore Tampcol Medicinal Farm, Siddhar Caves, Vasalurpatty Boat House

Pichavaram Mangrove Forest

The magnificent Pichavaram mangrove forest is located between the Vellar and Kollidam rivers. Did you know it is the second-largest mangrove forest in the country after Sunderbans? Not only is this area exceptionally green, but also full of wildlife, so don’t forget to take your camera along. To enter the jungle, you need to reach the village of Pichavaram, where boats and ferries are available to take you through the mangroves, on narrow canals. Enjoy!

Distance from Chennai: 215 km

Driving Time: 5 hours

Things to Do: Boating, ferry rides, kayaking, canoeing, rowing, fishing, photography, birdwatching

Boating Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Horsley Hills

This place near Chennai witnesses a lower footfall than some of the other places near the metropolis, such as Puducherry and Mahabalipuram. This place is home to several magnificent viewpoints, lakes, streams and waterfalls, as one would expect from a hill station. Go, check it out!

Distance from Chennai: 275 km

Driving Time: 6 hours

Things to Do: Hiking, photography, wildlife tours, adventure sports