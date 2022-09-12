Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government comes as a harbinger as it gears up to launch Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana for January 1, 2023. Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur reveals that 10 new trains will run for the pilgrims under this yojana. As per reports, five new trains will b start to run on the tracks from Septmeber 17 2022. This day also happens to be the birtrhday of Orime Minister Narendra Modi. During this period, numerous senior citizens from Madhya Pradesh will be taken on different pilgrimages across India. Following this, another five trains will run from November 1, 2022, the Madhya Pradesh Foundation.Also Read - 11 People Fall Sick After Consuming 'Kheer' During Shraddh At Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

ALL ABOUT THESE PILGRIM TRAINS

Under this scheme, around 5000 senior citizens will be able to tour across different pilgrim destination across india.

Dwarka Somnath Yatra will leave from Balaghat railway station on 17 th September and will return to Balaghat on 23 rd September.

This special train will carry 300 passengers from Chhindwara district at Pandhurna station and 325 passengers from Betul district at Betul station.

WHO CAN TRAVEL UNDER THIS SCHEME?

Senior citizens above the age of 60 and who no longer pay income tax are eligible to avail travelling to pilgrim destinations under this scheme. If someone is not from Madhya Pradesh but still fall under the category, hey will also be allowed to travel but at their own expense.

However, anyone who has already taken a Teerth Yatra in the past will not be eligible to travel under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana.