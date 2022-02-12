Tejas Express Resumes Its Services: Following a decline in Covid-19 cases recorded across the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited has announced that Tejas Express services between Mumbai and Ahmadabad will begin in February.Also Read - From United Kingdom to South Africa, 9 International Countries That Have Ruled Out Covid-19 Travel Ban

The official handle of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd. shared the information on their official Twitter handle. It read, "The frequency of Train No. 82901/82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central- Ahmedabad Tejas Express has been increased to 5 days of the week and it will now run on Sun, Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat w.e.f. 11.02.2022."



Tejas Express will resume its services with effect from February 11. It will operate five days a week, on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

“Restrictions have been eased due to a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases. Passengers will have to follow all Covid safety protocols,” said IRCTC in an official statement.

According to an official, the wedding season is picking up and they felt the service will see higher occupancy levels. “Passengers have been choosing Tejas Express over other trains due to the high levels of service and best sanitation practices in these Covid-19 times. Will continue our unrelenting efforts to provide punctual and comfortable travel with best-in-class hospitality services and hygiene practices,” said the official.

(With inputs from ANI)