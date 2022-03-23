Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today approved the lifting of the pretravel testing requirement for international arrivals beginning 1 April 2022, as the kingdom prepares a four-phase plan to downgrade the COVID-19 pandemic to endemic disease.Also Read - Bihar Diwas 2022: Explore These 5 Hidden Gems To Honour The Culture of The State

Eligible travellers

International arrivals under any of the current three entry schemes – TEST & GO, Sandbox, and Alternative Quarantine (AQ) – will be allowed to enter Thailand without the need to show proof of a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of travel.

Points of entry

Air, land, and water points of entry.

Number of approved airports increased from 7 to 8 – Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, Phuket, Krabi, Samui, Chiang Mai, U-Tapao, and Hat Yai (new).

Land border checkpoints increased from 3 to 4 – Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Songkhla, and Satun (new)

Water points of entry increased from ports and piers in 2 to 3 provinces – Phuket, Chon Buri, and Surat Thani (new).

Types of vessels also increased from yachts to also cover ships of Thai government agencies, while Thai crew members on cargo ships will also be allowed to enter Thailand.

Testing requirement

Two tests remain in place for the TEST & GO and Sandbox travellers: RT-PCR test upon arrival (Day 0) and an antigen self-test on Day 5.

Sandbox staying period

Reduced to 5 days from currently 7 days. After completing five days within the Sandbox destinations, travellers will be allowed to travel domestically within Thailand.

AQ requirement

Quarantine has been reduced to 5 days and an RT-PCR test on Day 4-5.