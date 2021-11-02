New Delhi: Owing to the dip in the covid cases and keeping the wheels of the economy rolling, Thailand has decided to allow fully vaccinated tourists from 63 low-risk countries to enter the country without quarantine from Monday.Also Read - Beijing Residents Asked to Delay Return to The Capital City Amid Covid Surge

"I'm confident the reopening will greatly benefit the country, especially in the tourism high season that normally lasts into early next year. TAT [Tourism Authority of Thailand] is now expecting over 1 million tourists to come in the next six months, or about 300,000 per month," the authority's governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, said, as cited by the Bangkok Post.

To recall, the government had on October 21 announced that from November 1, fully vaccinated travelers from 47 countries and territories will be allowed to enter Thailand without quarantine, provided that they pass a Covid-19 test upon their arrival, later adding 17 more countries to the list.

Here is the list of the countries exempted from quarantine:

Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

As of Monday, the government added 17 more countries to the list, including Croatia, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Laos, Luxembourg, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, the Philippines, Romania, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Vietnam, according to the media.

As of October 29, there have been almost 1.9 million confirmed cases and over 19,000 deaths reported in the country, according to the World Health Organization