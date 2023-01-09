Making Travel Plan To Thailand? Country Issues Latest COVID Advisory For All International Travellers | Deets Here

Traveling to Thailand any time soon? then here are some must know entry guidelines for international travellers.

Delhi: Scenic hues of Thailand attract thousand of visitors every season. It is enlisted to be one of the most travelled destination. In the wake of the COVID situation across the globe, Thailand has issued a fresh set of guidelines for all international travellers.

Latest Guidelines To Travel To Thailand

With effect from today, Thailand will require all international passengers to produce a certificate confirming that they are fully vaccinated for COVID before arriving in the country.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) issued a statement that said that all foreign flyers must show a certificate or a letter certifying that they have recovered from COVID within six months, and or are fully vaccinated.

In case someone is yet to take all doses of vaccination, then the traveler must provide a medical certificate explaining the reason behind being not vaccinated.

All airlines will be responsible to check and verify the documents of all international passengers before they board the flight t Thailand.

CAAT has also released a list of how many doses are required for various types pf COVID 19 vaccines on its official website.

This move comes after China opened its border for travel. The vaccination requirement was earlier scarped in October but has bee re-adopted due to COVID situation china.

The new guidelines does not apply to Thai passport holders or passengers transiting through Thailand

People from India also often take vacation to islands of Thailand to enjoy the beauty of the country. Also, not to forget, Thailand is one of the countries where Indian rupee is stronger.