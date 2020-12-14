The travel industry has been badly hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown that followed. India’s favourite go-to- destination Thailand was impacted too but the country opted to follow stern COVID-19 guidelines. The country didn’t let any foreign tourist enter their borders in the wake of the pandemic. However, Thailand has now eased the restrictions and thanks to their visa policies they are now letting travellers enter the borders. Also Read - Do You Know There's a Waterfall Named After Amitabh Bachchan in Sikkim? Here's All About it

What does it mean for the travellers?

Thailand is one of the most popular tourist destinations. In fact, in 2019, Bangkok was the most visited city as 38 million tourists visited the country. Tourism was one of the greatest contributors to the country's economy and with COVID-19 the impact has been severe. To attract tourists back to the Land of Smiles, the country has come up with a Special tourist visa (STV).

What is Special Tourist Visa?

Under this scheme, travellers can stay up to 90 days if you are coming from low-risk countries including China, Vietnam, Australia. This visa can also be extended twice, and you can stay up to 9 months.

Quarantine and Tourist Visa

Meanwhile, travellers from all countries can visit the country and stay for up to 60 days. You will need to quarantine yourself for another 14 days at an alternative state quarantine hotel on arrival. Now, to enter the country you will have to undergo PCR test, the quarantine on arrival and apply for a tourist visa.

People travelling to Thailand will have to submit a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72 hours of arrival and travellers will have to undergo a second test once they land, as per Times of India report. In case, any traveller tests positive, they will have to undergo quarantine for 14 days in a state hospital.

Travellers will also have to submit evidence of travel and medical insurance.

This move is taken to revive the country’s tourism industry.