Home

Travel

ATTENTION Indian Tourists! You Can Now Visit Thailand Without Visa For Next Six Months; Details Here

ATTENTION Indian Tourists! You Can Now Visit Thailand Without Visa For Next Six Months; Details Here

Earlier on October 24, the Sri Lanka Cabinet approved issuing of free visas to India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand with immediate effect as a pilot project till 31 March, 2024.

ATTENTION Indian Tourists! You Can Now Visit Thailand Without Visa For Next Six Months; Details Here

New Delhi: To attract more tourists in the peak season to rev up its economy, Thailand has decided to waive visa requirements for travellers from India and Taiwan from next month to May 2024. According to Thai government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke, arrivals from India and Taiwan will be permitted to stay in Thailand for 30 days.

Trending Now

India has emerged as Thailand’s fourth-largest source market for tourism this year with about 1.2 million arrivals. Malaysia, China and South Korea constitute the first three respectively.

You may like to read

Thailand has already waived visa requirements for Chinese tourists in September to attract more visitors. From January to October 29, there were 22 million visitors to Thailand, generating 927.5 billion baht ($25.67 billion), the latest government figures showed.

The country aims to attract 28 million tourists as its new government hopes bring a slowing economy back on the growth path.

As reported by Reuters, this decision follows a previous move in September to eliminate visa requirements for Chinese tourists, who were a significant source of visitors before the pandemic, accounting for 11 million out of the record 39 million arrivals in 2019.

Types of Thailand visa for Indians

There are different types of Thailand visa for Indians. They include:

Tourist Visa One Year Non-Immigrant Visa One Year Non-Immigrant Visa Marriage Visa and Retirement Visa Business Visa Permanent Resident Visa

Earlier on October 24, the Sri Lanka Cabinet approved issuing of free visas to India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand with immediate effect as a pilot project till 31 March, tweeted the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, Ali Sabry.

The minister stated that the pilot project, which commenced immediately, will extend until March 31, 2024.

Visitors from these nations can now obtain visas for Sri Lanka without any charges, marking a significant change. India has historically been Sri Lanka’s primary source of inbound tourism.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.