Good news for travel buffs! Thailand is all set to welcome international tourists from July 1. Under the Phuket Sandbox program, the country is welcoming travellers to Phuket. The country is taking utmost precautions and strictly following SOPs to ensure the safety of tourists. Thailand will open in a phased manner for different countries.

Who can Visit Phuket?

Under the Phuket Sandbox Program, the country is opening doors for vaccinated travellers and if you wish to visit the country, you must get inoculated. There is no need for quarantine and visitors must stay in Phuket for 7 days before travelling elsewhere.

According to Travel Daily Media, Vaccinated travellers from low and medium risk countries must have received their vaccines at least 14 days prior to their travel to Thailand. Travellers must present a vaccine certificate as part of the requirements. Minors do not need to show vaccine certificates, but travellers ages between 12 and 18 must undergo rapid antigen test at their own expense, which cost around THB1,200 to THB1,500.

Travellers are not allowed to travel to another province in Thailand before finishing 7 nights in Phuket. It is aimed at accelerating the revival of the country’s tourism industry and paving the way for the reopening of other tourist destinations within Thailand.

According to Australasian Leisure, tourists arriving mainly from the UK, France, Germany and Scandinavia can travel to Thailand. India is currently not on the list given the current situation in the country.

Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor, Tourism Authority of Thailand said, “We are delighted with the announcement of Phuket’s opening as it will ensure the start of travel to our amazing country. Thailand is taking utmost precautions and strictly following SOPs to ensure the safety of tourists. However, in the best interest of all, Thailand will open in a phased manner for different countries.”

He added, “Given the situation in India is improving we sincerely hope India will be on the consideration list soon. Therefore we request you to please await further announcement in this regard. Thailand is anxiously looking forward to welcoming Indian visitors soon.”