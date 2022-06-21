Bangkok: If you are planning for a vacation to Thailand or have scheduled a business trip, here is good news for you! Thailand government has eased off restrictions by removing the condition to own a Thailand Pass and a compulsory health insurance to be able to travel within the country. This restriction was removed for Thai nationals on June 1 and now it will be removed for foreigners also.Also Read - Thailand Pass And Covid Health Insurance Gets Lifted For Foreign Visitors, Do Take A Trip To These Beautiful Beaches In Thailand - Watch Video

Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has now removed the restriction of registering for the Thailand Pass program. Also, the erstwhile mandatory US$10,000 health insurance is no longer required for foreign visitors, effectively from July 1, 2022.

The insurance is no longer mandatory but it is highly recommended. Foreigners and Thai nationals are now only required to show proof of either a certificate of vaccination or a negative RT-PCR or professional ATK test result within 72 hours of travel. These can be presented in either print or digital format.

CCSA has also made it clear that there will be random checks on arrivals at Thailand’s international airports or land border checkpoints. If travellers are not fully vaccinated and are unable to show proof of a pre-arrival negative test, they will be required to undergo a professional ATK (Antigen Test Kit) at the point of entry.

Nevertheless, travellers are advised to follow the normal SOP such as wearing masks and other hygiene guidelines even though they are no longer compulsory.

Recently, businesses and other activities were resumed to normalcy across the country. While maintaining the safety and health measures, royal Thai government is preparing to announce a new set of guidelines as the nation is stepping into the post-pandemic stage.