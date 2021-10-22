New Delhi: Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Thursday said that his government has decided to allow visitors from 46 countries vaccinated against COVID-19 to forgo quarantine from next month, up from 10 previously announced.Also Read - THIS Metro Gets Highest Single-Day Ridership Post COVID-19 Lockdown

According to the reports, Thailand is poised to introduce the new quarantine-free travel arrangements on November 1 as it seeks to revive its vital tourism industry.

To recall, Prayuth Chan-ocha, last week, had said that at least 10 countries, including Britain, Singapore, Germany, China and the United States, would be exempt from quarantine.

He did not name the extra countries in a Facebook post on Thursday but said the visitors could skip mandatory quarantine providing they arrive via air, have been fully vaccinated and have a document to show they are virus-free.