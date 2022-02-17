One of the most loved international tourist destinations- Thailand has opened its doors for tourism again on February 1. The country is currently restarting its system of Test and Go entry. As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, more than 2,500 passengers from 46 international flights visited Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport on the first day.Also Read - Yay! Phuket to Remain Open For Indian Travellers

Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of TAT (Tourism Authority of Thailand) said that more than 25,000 tourists applied for the Test and Go entry on the first day. Also Read - Thailand Opens up For Vaccinated Tourists: Thailand Travel Guidelines And Quarantine Rules Explained | WATCH Video

The country launched the Test and Go system of entry in November last year and handpicked 61 countries including India. But due to the sudden rise of the Omicron variant across the world, it was abruptly stopped on December 22- which led to cancellations and confusion amongst the travellers. Also Read - Thailand Allows Quarantine-Free Entry to Vaccinated Travellers from These Countries | Names Here

Former Thai Ambassador to India Chutintorn Gongsakdi said, “Resumption of the Test and Go is a positive sign which, I hope, will lead to the resumption of regular commercial travel in the 75th year of Indo-Thai relations.”

The resumption of commercial flights between India and Thailand is needed to improve bilateral tourism. In order to rescue the country’s battered economy, the country has opened out to all the countries around the world, as long as the incoming tourists have a double vaccination certificate, said the Deccan Chronicle report.

Interestingly, the TAT offices in Mumbai and Delhi have started an online Thailand specialist training programme to update the Indian travel agents on the latest rules and regulations to travel to Thailand as also the many new programmes and attractions in different parts of the country.

Vachirachai Sirisumpan, director of TAT’s New Delhi office said, “Thailand is one of the favourite destinations for Indian tourists, and through this programme, they can update themselves on both the popular and upcoming products and services in various destinations across the kingdom.”

“I’m sure the Indian tourists are waiting to travel again to Thailand,” stated Cholada Siddhivarn, director of TAT’s Mumbai office. She informed that more than 5,000 Indian tourists had visited Thailand when Test and Go entry was first announced on November 1. “Since then, the changing rules have really confused them, we got so many enquiries, and now we are happy to welcome them back to Thailand again!” she declared.

Rules and regulations to enter Thailand:

If you are travelling to Thailand, you need:

The Thailand pass: The most important certificate of enter Thailand.

Documents required: A double-vaccination certificate, an insurance policy of $50,000, including Covid treatment, and a confirmed booking in a SHA+ hotel (there are several hundred, as listed on their site) on the first and fifth days, when RTPCR tests should be done. That means two RTPCR tests should be done, on the first and fifth days, and the tourist must stay in a SHA+ hotel until the result is known.

For tourist visa: You can get an e-visa from VFS. Or they could get a visa on arrival in Thailand (it costs 2,000 B).

For the international flights: A RTPCR test needs to be done 72 hours prior to their departure to Thailand.

Also, you can visit Phuket and other beach destinations including Krabi, Samui and Chonburi, etc., which are open to tourists both for the Test and Go, and sandbox entries.