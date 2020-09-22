Good news, Travel lovers! If you are craving beaches and sea, this news will cheer you up. Thailand is all set to reopen its border and welcome travellers by October. The country is offering a special foreign visitor visa that will let the tourists stay for 90 days. Also Read - Sikkim Travel News: Tourists Allowed From October 10, Hotel Bookings Begin From This Date - All You Need to Know

The 90-days visa is extendable up to 270 days under a special tourist visa scheme (STV), as reported by the Bangkok Post. Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced this during a cabinet meeting. The country has made new rules which state that the visitors with approved visas will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine at a hospital or an alternative premium property in Bangkok which has been certified as a quarantine-hotel including the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel and the Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok. Also Read - Heading to Uttarakhand? You Need to Follow These Inter-State Travel Guidelines

The Thai government has not made sure until now if they want the visitors to undergo a COVID-19 test on their arrival. Also Read - 5 Unexplored, Easy On The Pocket Destinations in Himachal Pradesh

Visitors can extend their visas twice, each for a further 90 days which will make it possible for them to stay in the country for 270 days. People who are planning to renew their visa will have to apply to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the Bangkok Post report. It will cost around INR 4766.

If you are planning to visit the country with an extended visa, you better rush as the government is only issuing 1200 of these visas each month. It is mandatory to have travel and health insurance proof.

The report further stated that the country has reopened its door with an intention to lure quality visitors and boost the tourism and hotel industry which suffered a big dent due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The country, during the onset of coronavirus, contained the virus by opting for a well-structured plan. It launched a safety certification program with an intention to identify tourism entities that meet Coronavirus health standards.