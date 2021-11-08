New Delhi: Online travel major MakeMyTrip and India’s largest airlines IndiGo have launched air charter holiday services to Phuket, Thailand, reports the livemint. Together, the two said they plan to make travelling to the holiday island easier since Phuket continues to remain closed for direct flyers from India.Also Read - International Travel: Foreign Citizens of THESE Countries Seek US-Approved Covid Vaccines as Borders Reopen From Monday

MakeMyTrip said this will be an industry-first and will be available to book starting early December 2021 for selected dates. The charter holiday packages will offer end-to-end travel services, including airport transfers, Thailand Pass application assistance (a web-based system for travellers to fill in their travel, and health information); early check-in and check-out at premium properties, travel insurance, and return RT-PCR assistance, the company added. Also Read - Domestic Flights: IndiGo to Start Ahmedabad-Ranchi Flights From Nov 10; Check Details Here

“Over the past few quarters our focus has been to build product and services that help make travel during the pandemic easy, safe and convenient. Indian travellers have been waiting to travel to popular south Asian leisure destinations. We want to bring more destinations within reach,” Vipul Prakash, chief operating officer, MakeMyTrip, was quoted as saying by the mint. The packages would start at about ₹40,000, he said. Also Read - Australia Safe to Travel to as The Country Fully Inoculates 80 Percent of Adult Population

“We have witnessed an increased demand for leisure travel and this will offer a unique opportunity for Indian travellers to celebrate the festivities in style,” Sanjay Kumar, chief commercial and strategy officer at IndiGo added. Almost two million Indians visited Thailand in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the mint report.