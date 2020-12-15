Thailand is now welcoming tourists from all countries including India after being shut for more than 6 months. Thailand over the years has been one of the most popular holiday destinations and as per the official number in 2019, Bangkok was the most visited city as 38 million tourists visited the country. But due to the pandemic, the country closed all it’s borders to contain the spread of the virus. Thailand, officially known as the Kingdom of Thailand, followed all the safety COVID-19 guidelines. Now, the Thailand government has announced Special Tourist Visa (STV) scheme for all the travellers. Also Read - #BoycottPatanjali Trends on Twitter As Netizens Slam Baba Ramdev's Company For Selling 'Fake' Honey & Not Supporting Farmers' Protests

Under the Special Tourist Visa, you can now stay in Thailand for 90 days and even extend your stay twice, and you can stay up to 9 months. Now, if you are planning to visit the country there are certain point to keep in mind before you head for your next adventure.

Requirements for Special Tourist Visa

Well, the Special Tourist Visa is for sure dreamy in its own way, as you can stay in the stunning country for 90 days and even extend your stay twice. But this visa has certain terms and conditions attached to it, STV costs THB 2,000 that is approximately Rs 4,895. There is more, you need to provide proof of substantial funds, as per Conde Nast Traveller. The Royal Thai Consulate in Mumbai says that if you are heading to Thailand then you need to have atleast THB 2,04,003 i.e. Rs 5,00,000 (per person) in your bank account to qualify.

And if you were planning to pack up your bags for short trips or weekend getaways, then seems like a far-fetched dream as far now. The country is currently following stringent quarantine rules, wherein tourists must follow a 14 days quarantine at a hotel on arrival. A tourist will have to provide their long-term residence in Thailand, it can be hotel reservations, rental contract or condominium ownership documents, as per Conde Nast report.

People travelling to Thailand will have to submit a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72 hours of arrival and travellers will have to undergo a second test once they land.