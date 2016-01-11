Thailand has emerged as one of the most sought-after destinations to visit for Indians. Making it possible to have a lavish holiday at affordable rates, Thailand is on the list of travelers of all kinds and ages. From bachelors to families, everyone in India now fancies a visit to Thailand. For most, it is their first holiday abroad. One of the best parts about planning a trip to Thailand is the smooth and hassle-free visa process. We give you all the information you need to know about getting a Thailand visa.
Visa type: Tourist – Visa on arrival
According to the Interior Ministerial Announcements, passport holders from 19 countries may apply for visas at the immigration checkpoints for the purpose of tourism. India is one of the 19 countries eligible for Visa on arrival (VOA). The duration of stay is not to exceed 15 days.
Rules:
1. The applicant must possess 10,000 Baht (Rs 18,423) per person and 20,000 Baht (Rs 36,842) per family as a means of living expenses in Thailand.
2. The applicant must produce a full paid ticket which is usable within 15 days since the date of entry. Open tickets do not qualify. Travelling overland out of Thailand by train, bus, etc to Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia (including en route to Singapore), Myanmar, etc is not accepted as proof of exiting Thailand. You may be asked to show your flight ticket on entering Thailand. If you do not possess a flight ticket to show you will be exiting Thailand within 15 days of entry you will be most likely to be refused entry.
3. Visa on arrival is provided at 32 designated international checkpoints and applicants should produce the application form to which his/her recent photograph (2 ½ inches) is attached. The application fee is 1,000 Baht (Rs 1843) and is subject to change without notice.
4. Visitors who enter the kingdom with Visa on Arrival generally cannot file an application for extension of stay except in special cases such as illness which prevents them from traveling, etc.
Your visa can be stamped on your passport once you reach your arrival port in Thailand. Here is a list of immigration checkpoints:
1 Suvarna Bhumi International Airport, Bangkok
2 Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok
3 Chiangmai International Airport, Chiangmai
4 Phuket International Airport, Phuket
5 Hatyai International Airport, Songkla
6 U Tapao Airport, Rayong
7 Mae Sai Immigration Checkpoint, Chiangrai
8 Chieng Saen Immigration Checkpoint, Chiangrai
9 Chieng Khong Immigration Checkpoint, Chiangrai
10 Betong Immigration Checkpoint, Yala
11 Sadao Immigration Checkpoint, Songkla
12 Samui Airport, Surat Thani
13 Sukhothai International Airport, Tak Immigration Checkpoint
14 Bangkok Harbour Immigration Checkpoint, Bangkok
15 Sri Racha Immigration Checkpoint, Chonburi
16 Mabtaput Immigration Checkpoint, Rayong
17 Nong Khai Immigration Checkpoint, Nong Khai
18 Samui Immigration Checkpoint, Surat Thani
19 Phuket Immigration Checkpoint, Phuket
20 Satun Immigration Checkpoint, Satun
21 Krabi Immigration Checkpoint, Krabi
22 Songkhla Harbour Immigration Checkpoint, Songkhla
23 Chiangrai Airport Immigration Checkpoint, Chiangrai
24 Surat Thani Airport Immigration Checkpoint, Surat Thani
25 Pattaya Immigration Checkpoint, Pattaya
26 Klong Yai Immigration Checkpoint, Trat
27 Pong Nam Ron Immigration Checkpoint, Chanthaburi
28 Aranyaprathet Immigration Checkpoint, Sa Kaeo
29 Mukdahan Immigration Checkpoint, Mukdahan
30 Tak Immigration Checkpoint, Tak
31 Padan Beza Checkpoint, Songkhla
32 Su-ngai Kolok Checkpoint, Narathiwat
You can also receive your visa by means of the Thai consulate or embassy in India. Persons who are not eligible to enter Thailand under the VISA ON ARRIVAL and VISA EXEMPTION RULE are advised to obtain visas with the Royal Thai Embassy prior to their visit.
Contact information of Mumbai and Kolkata consulates:
Mumbai:-
Royal Thai Consulate-General
1st Floor, Dalamal House
Jamnalai Bajaj Marg, Nariman Point
Mumbai 400021
Tel: – 022-22821628
Fax: – 022-22822269
E-mail:- thaimub@mfa.go.th
Kolkata:-
Royal Thai Consulate-General
18B, Mandeville Gardens,
Ballygunge, Kolkata -700019
Tel: – (91-33) 2 4403229, 2 4407836, 2 4409723
Fax: – (91-33) 2 4406251
E-mail:- rtcgkkt@eth.net
Procedure for application:
For receiving your Thailand visa, you need to fill up your Thailand visa form. Your passport should be valid for a period of no less than six months from the date of expiry which is mentioned on your passport. Also, the passport should have at least one blank page for a visa stamp.
You will need two recent passport size color photographs. As per the norms everywhere, these photographs should not be less than 3 months older and should have a white background.
You should also bear in mind that the consular officer reserves his/her right to demand any additional documentation from you in case he/she feels that it is necessary for a given situation. As a general best practice, it is recommended that you appear before the visa officer in a sound state of mind equipped with all the necessary documents.