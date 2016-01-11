Thailand has emerged as one of the most sought-after destinations to visit for Indians. Making it possible to have a lavish holiday at affordable rates, Thailand is on the list of travelers of all kinds and ages. From bachelors to families, everyone in India now fancies a visit to Thailand. For most, it is their first holiday abroad. One of the best parts about planning a trip to Thailand is the smooth and hassle-free visa process. We give you all the information you need to know about getting a Thailand visa.

Visa type: Tourist – Visa on arrival

According to the Interior Ministerial Announcements, passport holders from 19 countries may apply for visas at the immigration checkpoints for the purpose of tourism. India is one of the 19 countries eligible for Visa on arrival (VOA). The duration of stay is not to exceed 15 days.

Rules:

1. The applicant must possess 10,000 Baht (Rs 18,423) per person and 20,000 Baht (Rs 36,842) per family as a means of living expenses in Thailand.

2. The applicant must produce a full paid ticket which is usable within 15 days since the date of entry. Open tickets do not qualify. Travelling overland out of Thailand by train, bus, etc to Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia (including en route to Singapore), Myanmar, etc is not accepted as proof of exiting Thailand. You may be asked to show your flight ticket on entering Thailand. If you do not possess a flight ticket to show you will be exiting Thailand within 15 days of entry you will be most likely to be refused entry.

3. Visa on arrival is provided at 32 designated international checkpoints and applicants should produce the application form to which his/her recent photograph (2 ½ inches) is attached. The application fee is 1,000 Baht (Rs 1843) and is subject to change without notice.

4. Visitors who enter the kingdom with Visa on Arrival generally cannot file an application for extension of stay except in special cases such as illness which prevents them from traveling, etc.

Your visa can be stamped on your passport once you reach your arrival port in Thailand. Here is a list of immigration checkpoints:

1 Suvarna Bhumi International Airport, Bangkok

2 Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok

3 Chiangmai International Airport, Chiangmai

4 Phuket International Airport, Phuket

5 Hatyai International Airport, Songkla

6 U Tapao Airport, Rayong

7 Mae Sai Immigration Checkpoint, Chiangrai

8 Chieng Saen Immigration Checkpoint, Chiangrai

9 Chieng Khong Immigration Checkpoint, Chiangrai

10 Betong Immigration Checkpoint, Yala

11 Sadao Immigration Checkpoint, Songkla

12 Samui Airport, Surat Thani

13 Sukhothai International Airport, Tak Immigration Checkpoint

14 Bangkok Harbour Immigration Checkpoint, Bangkok

15 Sri Racha Immigration Checkpoint, Chonburi

16 Mabtaput Immigration Checkpoint, Rayong

17 Nong Khai Immigration Checkpoint, Nong Khai

18 Samui Immigration Checkpoint, Surat Thani

19 Phuket Immigration Checkpoint, Phuket

20 Satun Immigration Checkpoint, Satun

21 Krabi Immigration Checkpoint, Krabi

22 Songkhla Harbour Immigration Checkpoint, Songkhla

23 Chiangrai Airport Immigration Checkpoint, Chiangrai

24 Surat Thani Airport Immigration Checkpoint, Surat Thani

25 Pattaya Immigration Checkpoint, Pattaya

26 Klong Yai Immigration Checkpoint, Trat

27 Pong Nam Ron Immigration Checkpoint, Chanthaburi

28 Aranyaprathet Immigration Checkpoint, Sa Kaeo

29 Mukdahan Immigration Checkpoint, Mukdahan

30 Tak Immigration Checkpoint, Tak

31 Padan Beza Checkpoint, Songkhla

32 Su-ngai Kolok Checkpoint, Narathiwat

You can also receive your visa by means of the Thai consulate or embassy in India. Persons who are not eligible to enter Thailand under the VISA ON ARRIVAL and VISA EXEMPTION RULE are advised to obtain visas with the Royal Thai Embassy prior to their visit.

Contact information of Mumbai and Kolkata consulates:

Mumbai:-

Royal Thai Consulate-General

1st Floor, Dalamal House

Jamnalai Bajaj Marg, Nariman Point

Mumbai  400021

Tel: – 022-22821628

Fax: – 022-22822269

E-mail:- thaimub@mfa.go.th

Kolkata:-

Royal Thai Consulate-General

18B, Mandeville Gardens,

Ballygunge, Kolkata -700019

Tel: – (91-33) 2 4403229, 2 4407836, 2 4409723

Fax: – (91-33) 2 4406251

E-mail:- rtcgkkt@eth.net

Procedure for application:

For receiving your Thailand visa, you need to fill up your Thailand visa form. Your passport should be valid for a period of no less than six months from the date of expiry which is mentioned on your passport. Also, the passport should have at least one blank page for a visa stamp.

You will need two recent passport size color photographs. As per the norms everywhere, these photographs should not be less than 3 months older and should have a white background.

You should also bear in mind that the consular officer reserves his/her right to demand any additional documentation from you in case he/she feels that it is necessary for a given situation. As a general best practice, it is recommended that you appear before the visa officer in a sound state of mind equipped with all the necessary documents.