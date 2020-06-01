India has many historical sites that are worth visiting, and each and every one of them has a different story to tell and things to see. But from among all of them, Hampi a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in east-central Karnataka is considered to be the best in terms of monuments and scenery. Also Read - Lockdown in Karnataka: No Complete Shutdown in The State Tomorrow

Hampi was the capital of Vijayanagara Empire in the 14th century, and it was said to have been a prosperous, wealthy and grand city, and probably India’s richest. In this episode, travel blogger Nishu, who writes about her travels in TannedTravelGirl, tells you all about Hampi and why it is a must visit. Also Read - Two Storms Forming Over Arabian Sea, Likely to Affect Maharashtra, Karnataka

In her conversation with host Pankaj Nath, Nishu, who also has an Instagram page under the same name, talks about the importance of Hampi, how one can get there, and what all one can do and see while there. Also Read - Karnataka Gram Panchayat Elections 2020 Deferred Due to COVID-19

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are of the guest and not of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.