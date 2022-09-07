Bhangargh fort: Are you an aficionado when it comes to discovering spooky stuff? Then, Bhangargh needs no introduction for you. But for the unversed, Rajasthan is a land of royalty housing myriads of palatial palaces from towering tall on land to elegantly floating on pristine waters. Amongst these, nestled in the Aravalli’s is, considered, India’s most haunted place – the magnificent Bhangargh fort. This land of kings is an open book harbouring tales of the royal heritage amidst which also lives the supernatural element of this old fort.Also Read - History In Waters: Explore These Remarkable Sea Forts And Palaces In India

Bhangargh fort is about 50 km from the famed Sariska Wildlife Sancturay. While this 17th century fort has an eerie aura associated with it, nothing stops it being thronged by tourists.

Here are some spine tingling, bone-chilling tales that make Bhangargh what it is today.

THE CURSE OF GURU BALU NATH

This grand fort was built by Raja Madho Singh ages ago. But before laying the genesis, the lands of this place were home to an ascetic named Guru Balu Nath. Therefore, before building the fort, Madho Singh sought his permission to which the ascetic decreed that the shadow of the fort must not fall on his home.

Eventually, as time passed, the successors of Madho Singh did not pay heed and further fortified Bhangargh drowning Balu Nath’s home in shadows. Enraged, the ascetic’s curse spread like wildfire and rendered, a once teeming with life fort, a roofless village. Nonetheless, it is all hearsay travelling since ages, baffling people for decades.

HOUSES WITH NO ROOFS

It is said that due to the curse of the hermit, locals say that even if they try to set up a roof, it collapses and has even claimed lives in the past.

BLACK MAGIC OR JILTED LOVE?

Another tale for sleepless night. As per local lore, a tantric well versed in black magic fell deeply for a Princess Ratnavati. Smitten by her beauty he bewitched a oil she was to use. Here is the twist, the princess caught the wind of the plan and threw the oil on a rock crushing the tantric to death. That’s when he cursed the entire city of being engulfed in grief for ever. Following it, there was a war between military forces that parched the land and led a massive mass massacre.

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY

Flocked by tourists, people do not prefer to hang out inside the fort too long. It is said that people have reported of being burdened with a sense of anxiety and restlessness too.

SUNSETS, DOORS CLOSE

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have official put up a board that warns tourists to not stay inside the premises post sunsets. Did the paranormal just get real with authorities stepping in? Yes, there are multiple boards at different spot in Bhangargh fort. If locals say they say what is true, then people who have known to stay behind after the sunset have never returned to tell their tale. Legends believe that night makes it a hotbed of paranormal activity.

While these spooky facts does account for this place being one of the most haunted places in India, it is nonetheless a magnificent structure that is marveled by travellers in the day time and furnishes one with some aesthetic memories too.

