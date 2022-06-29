Rustom’s Parsi Bhonu Closes: It is Wednesday blues in Delhi as Delhiites are heading towards Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg with long faces and hearts sinking. Letting go is never easy, specially from things which have served you scrumptious love spread on a platter. Well, if you know, you know! Rustom’s Parsi Bhonu, a typical Delhiite’s delight, is keeping its stoves only till tomorrow. To all those dikris and dikras out there, we feel you! The time is nearing to bid farewell to this home-styled Parsi restaurant, or is it?Also Read - TRAVEL ALERT: This Mesmerisingly Beautiful Place In MP Is No Less Than Any Foreign Location | Photos

Started on the streets of Adhchini with just five tables to go, the popular brand expanded their space owing to the unexpected flocking of foodies from around the capital. This quaint restaurant introduced an authentic Parsi food palette to the people and hence no one could resist from coming back. Helmed by contractors Kainaz and her husband Rahul Dua, Rustom’s Bhonu has been serving the crowd since 8 years. It was only last week when the couple announced that it is time to call the curtains to their outlet at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in Delhi.

It is not like any other Irani café, and it’s USP is its authentic home styled cooked meals where everything is rich in flavor– right from the masalas to garnish. Even the staff here is very amicable. Basically, it is a wholesome experience.

For one last time – Why?

People were left saddened by the abrupt announcement about the cafe’s closure. Since then, the contractors phones haven’t stopped ringing as people were curious and also wanted that one last supper at their place. It is a little ironic, because compared to other business, the restaurant flourished fairly enough even during the pandemic lockdown in the country. But, unfortunately there were certain constraints pertaining to space and hence the unplanned closure.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kaizan said, “When pandemic-induced lockdowns started in 2020, she adapted the menu to suit a delivery model and never struggled as such, she says, “which is why it is now hard to believe that we survived that but still have to shut shop for an unanticipated reason”.

How ironic –they bloomed while expanding space and now have to pause due to space – funny world, right?

But Delhi is not ready to say goodbye

This is how people reacted to this news and put Instagram stories for their beloved restaurant on Instagram. All these were reshared by Rustom’s official Instagram handle.

Is it a final goodbye?

Well, not really. (Did this widen your eyes, because ours did in hope)! They have put a pause on their restaurant for now. As the contractors say, “But all is not over for Rustom’s, she says. It will come back as a restaurant, maybe by next year, but at another spot in the city, maybe in Gurgaon,” she adds. But there is no clarity on the details on when exactly it will open.

Meanwhile book your tables and visit Rustom’s Parsi Bhonu one last time, for now, and relish the nostalgia while you can.

Dear dikras and dikris, hope is not all lost! Waiting together to flock this Parsi affair soon.