Jaipur: The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts today unveiled The Leela Palace Jaipur. The hotel has been branded after extensive refurbishment and enhancements both in the product as well as service offerings. A reflection of modern palatial grandeur, the property introduces The Leela Palace Programming and signature Palace Service delivered with the graciousness of Indian hospitality to the Pink City.

Located amidst tranquil environs near the Amber fort on Delhi-Jaipur highway, The Leela Palace Jaipur is set against the majestic backdrop of the Aravalli range, on over 8 acres of landscaped gardens. Within easy driving distance from Delhi, it offers the perfect vantage to explore the city in all its glory, with historical places of interest, buzzing bazaars brimming with textiles, art and handicrafts and the famous silver and gemstone markets only a short distance away.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, "The Leela Palace Jaipur is an exciting addition to our brand portfolio and joins our coveted Palace properties, The Leela Place New Delhi and The Leela Place Udaipur to complete the leisure circuit of one of the most sought-after tourist itineraries in the world. Jaipur is a destination that has long mesmerized the global traveller with its incredible energy offering a vibrant mix of heritage, history, culture and tradition.

The Leela Palace Jaipur is an authentic and immersive expression of all this and more.” “I am delighted to partner with The Leela Places, Hotels and Resorts to bring The Leela brand to Jaipur” said Vikram Sukhani, owner Tulsi Palace Resort Group. “This luxury landmark will further elevate the high standards of hospitality that exist in this beautiful destination with its unparalleled levels of luxury and warm and gracious service – both of which The Leela brand is renowned for.”

Inspired by the royal Rajputana heritage, The Leela Palace Jaipur establishes itself as a pivotal landmark in the city and beyond. Its approach to design pays homage to the intricacies of regional craftsmanship, that creates awe-inspiring moments for guests. From the 400-year-old heritage craft of Thikri, the art of inlaying mirrors, to the traditional Shekhawati paintings that adorn the walls to the glimmering domes that have been carefully crafted with silver foiling, every detail evokes a sense of place and majestic splendour.

Here timeless tradition meets the sophistication of contemporary opulence to create a memorable mosaic of comfort and luxury. Inspired by the luxury of yesteryear, 200 lavishly appointed rooms suites and villas offer luxuriant indulgence. 88 uber luxe villas including villas with private plunge pools that are the largest in the city, blend exquisite details with contemporary charm.

Opulent decor and plush interiors are accentuated by bespoke elements such as delicately designed chandeliers while subtle nuances help to highlight elements unique to the destination. The Villas offer a true Leela Palace experience defined by the signature intuitive Palace Service, thoughtfully curated and delivered by the Palace Butlers. The rich culinary repertoire at The Leela Palace Jaipur seduces the palate with everything from the royal kitchens to traditional Indian to contemporary fine dining. Sukh Mahal offers delectable flavours, both Indian and international, thoughtfully crafted with the freshest of ingredients.

Cuisine

Mohan Mahal, the speciality Indian restaurant inspired by the famed Sheesh Mahal at Amber Fort offers a magical dining experience. Lit only by candles, the iridescent ambience of the restaurant lends a unique charm as guests relish the most authentic Awadhi and Rajasthani cuisine. Hawa Mahal satiates the longing for an exclusive rooftop dining experience where sights and tastes are both tended to with charming warmth. The hotel will also open a contemporary Italian restaurant soon.

Ballroom

The Leela Palace Jaipur boasts of over 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space including a stunning pillarless Grand Ballroom and verdant lawns, providing a superlative venue for celebrations, memorable weddings and bespoke events. The serene surroundings, modern technology and personalised services make every occasion truly outstanding.

Irresistible location

The serene setting of The Leela Palace Jaipur is an irresistible invitation to recharge in more ways than one. Be it a leisurely swim at the picturesque pool, a rejuvenating workout at the state-of-the-art gymnasium, a pampering indulgence at the holistic wellness-oriented Spa, or a leisurely stroll along the meandering walkways, this is a haven of quietude. With its magnificent architecture, elegant venues, refined taste-making, thoughtfully curated immersive cultural experiences and ceremonial rituals the hotel is set to play host to an array of memorable social moments making it an epitome of true Indian luxury.

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World’s Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure, USA, World’s Best Awards Survey, 2020. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory with upcoming projects which include business hotels in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

