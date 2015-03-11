National Parks and wildlife sanctuaries are nothing like zoos. They do not cage animals, and let the wold roam free, which is why I love them. In fact, most animal lovers like sanctuaries, where animals are brought to live and be protected, without sacrificing their freedom. Clicking pictures of animals in national parks is a different experience altogether, cause one can capture pictures of the animals living their life, and not being forced to live, like in zoos. We have listed down 10 national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in India that every wildlife photography enthusiast MUST visit:

1. Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Jim Corbett National Park is the oldest national park in India, which was established in 1936 to protect the endangered Bengal Tiger. It is an eco-tourism destination which contains 488 species of plants and a diverse variety of fauna.

2. Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa

Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary is located in North Goa District Sattari Taluka. It is being considered to become a Project Tiger Tiger Reserve. Though it isn’t developed with tourist facilities, one can obtain a permit to visit it.

3. Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Kaziranga National Park in Assam is a World Heritage Site. This park is popular for its one-horned rhinoceroses. It holds two-thirds of the world’s great one-horned rhinos.

4. Gir Forest National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat

Gir Forest National Park and wildlife sanctuary in Gujarat is the sole home of Asiatic lions and is considered one of the most important protected areas in Asia.

5. Tadoba National Park, Maharashtra

Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra houses Bengal Tigers, Indian leopards, sloth bears, gaur, nilgai, dhole, striped hyena, small Indian civet, jungle cats, sambar, spotted deer, barking deer, chital, and chausingha. One can find many more varied species of animals and birds here.

6. Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Bandhavgarh National Park is located in Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh. Known for its large biodiversity, large breeding populations of leopards and deer call it home. Over 80 species of butterflies and a number of reptiles too can be found here. Tigers are the major attraction here.

7. Bondla Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa

Bondla Wildlife Sanctuary located in Northeast Goa is home to leopards, deer, Indian peafowl and several species of snakes.

8. Nameri National Park, Assam

Nameri National Park, located in Assam is a bird watchers paradise. The white winged wood duck, great pied hornbill, wreathed hornbill, rufous necked hornbill, black stork, ibis bill, blue-bearded bee-eaters, babblers, plovers can be clicked at Nameri.

9. Periyar National Park, Kerala

Periyar National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary is a protected area in the districts of Idukki and Pathanamthitta in Kerala. One can spot Bengal Tigers, Indian elephants, gaur, sambar, wild pig, Indian giant squirrel, Travancore flying squirrel, jungle cat, sloth bear, Nilgiri tahr, lion-tailed macaque, Nilgiri langur, Salim Ali’s fruit bat, stripe-necked mongoose, Nilgiri marten and over 265 species of birds at Periyar National Park.

10. Jaldapara National Park, West Bengal

Jaldapara National Park, situated at the foothills of Eastern Himalayas in West Bengal is home to one-horned rhinoceros, leopard, elephants, sambar, barking deer, spotted deer, hog deer, wild pigs, and bison. It holds the largest one-horned rhino population after Kaziranga National Park.