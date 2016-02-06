Beaches, islands, pagodas, rivers and natural beauty – if this is what you are looking for from your next holiday, take a trip to Vietnam. This exotic country is breathtakingly beautiful and you will be amazed by its heritage, colonial architecture and raw beauty. A booming metropolis, you will find high-rise glass buildings and sky bars juxtaposed with tin houses and French mansions from another era. The perfect blend of a nation trying to fit in with the rest of the world yet retaining its innate self is what you will find in Vietnam.

Shreekant Pattar, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur who is also an avid traveler and passionate photographer recently visited this country. He shot these amazing photographs giving you a sneak peek into the beautiful land of Vietnam. Here are 10 images captured by him.

1. Canoeing and swimming in the Halong Bay is a must when in Vietnam

Halong-Bay

2. A lone fishing net at the Mekong Delta and the cloudy skies

fishing nets

3. Hanoi is noisy, busy and motorbike-clogged but it is still a joy to experience the street food scene and culture

Hanoi

4. Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi is a scenic spot and makes for a stunning backdrop

Hoan Kiem Lake

5. Mekong river cruise takes you through the papyrus reeds

Mekong river cruise

6. Opulence amidst the tin houses

Opulence-amidst-the-tin-houses.

7. Watch the sunset at Halong Bay from the deck

Sunset-in-Halong-Bay

8. Called the rice bowl of Vietnam, the Mekong Delta is carpeted in dizzying varieties of green

Mekong Delta

9. The-street markets are colorful, clean and very affordable

street markets

10. The breathtaking view from Sung Sot Cave

View-from-Sung-Sot-cave