Beaches, islands, pagodas, rivers and natural beauty – if this is what you are looking for from your next holiday, take a trip to Vietnam. This exotic country is breathtakingly beautiful and you will be amazed by its heritage, colonial architecture and raw beauty. A booming metropolis, you will find high-rise glass buildings and sky bars juxtaposed with tin houses and French mansions from another era. The perfect blend of a nation trying to fit in with the rest of the world yet retaining its innate self is what you will find in Vietnam.

Shreekant Pattar, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur who is also an avid traveler and passionate photographer recently visited this country. He shot these amazing photographs giving you a sneak peek into the beautiful land of Vietnam. Here are 10 images captured by him.

1. Canoeing and swimming in the Halong Bay is a must when in Vietnam

2. A lone fishing net at the Mekong Delta and the cloudy skies

3. Hanoi is noisy, busy and motorbike-clogged but it is still a joy to experience the street food scene and culture

4. Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi is a scenic spot and makes for a stunning backdrop

5. Mekong river cruise takes you through the papyrus reeds

6. Opulence amidst the tin houses

7. Watch the sunset at Halong Bay from the deck

8. Called the rice bowl of Vietnam, the Mekong Delta is carpeted in dizzying varieties of green

9. The-street markets are colorful, clean and very affordable

10. The breathtaking view from Sung Sot Cave