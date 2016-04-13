When the summer heat starts beating down on us, we not only sweat, feel thirsty or look for air-conditioned rooms, but also feel so lethargic that we do not want to do anything at all. With global warming affecting almost every other place, it is becoming more and more difficult to find refuge from the scorching heat come summer. So we should thank our stars that there are still some places in India that we can escape to when it gets to be too unbearable. The surprising thing is, these places stay cool even during the summers, and in fact, they are so cold that you will totally forget that it is summer.

We give you 10 places where summer feels just like winter.

1. Dras, Jammu and Kashmir

The second coldest inhabited place on earth, Dras village near Kargil is as cold as it gets for us. It is known as the gateway to Ladakh and is an excellent destination for trekkers.

What to do in Drass: Trek to Amarnath and Suru Valley.

2. Leh, Jammu and Kashmir

An absolutely delightful summer holiday destination, Leh is known for its rugged mountain backdrops and clear blue skies. From the magnificent Shanti stupa to the Leh Palace, it has some amazing places to visit.

What to do in Leh: Visit the Shanti stupa, check out Magnetic Hill and Leh Palace, drive down to Pangong Tso.

3. Parvati valley, Himachal Pradesh

A backpacker’s delight and an excellent summer getaway, Parvati Valley is synonymous with chilling out. The pleasant weather and green surroundings here make it the perfect place to just relax and forget your troubles.

What to do in Parvati Valley: Smoke marijuana, relax at Kasol, trek up to Malana and Kheerganaga.

4. Kedarnath, Uttarakhand

Located high up in the mountains in Uttarakhand, Kedarnath is one of the biggest pilgrim centers of India. The 14 km trek is tiring yet rewarding and takes you to the most scenic temple of the country.

What to do in Kedarnath: Trek up to the temple, pay your respects and enjoy the local delicacies.

5. Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

Located near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, Kufri is a popular hill station known for its lush green landscapes and pleasant weather. It is ideal for getting away from the heat and spending some quality time in the mountains.

What to do in Kufri: Check out the surrounding green valleys, visit Fagu and the tourist attractions in Shimla, indulge in adventure activities.

6. North Sikkim

North Sikkim is one of the coldest places in India all year round. It has some stunning places worth checking out and is a favorite with trekking enthusiasts.

What to do in North Sikkim: Check out the Khanchendzonga National Park, visit Yumthang valley and Crows lake, go trekking in the several mountains all around.

7. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Another scenic delight in the north-east of India is beautiful Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. While getting to Tawang is an adventure in itself, once you reach there, you will not regret the effort. Stunning mountain landscapes with lush green forests and friendly, traditional people who serve delicious local cuisine – that’s Tawang for you!

What to do in Tawang: Check out the Tawang monastery, visit the chilling Sela Pass, pay your respects at the Tawang War memorial

8. Hemkund Sahib, Uttarakhand

A Sikh place of worship in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Hemkund Sahib is one of the coolest places this time of the year. It is one of the best places to combine religion, adventure and a pleasant trip away from the heat.

What to do in Hemkund Sahib: Trek up and pay your respects at the Sri Hemkunt Sahib in Mun-ki-Rethi, check out the nearby glacial lake and the surrounding mountains.

9. Spiti valley, Himachal Pradesh

Another favorite with backpackers, the Spiti valley is full of beautiful views of green valleys, waterfalls and snow-clad mountains. Accommodation is cheap and the local food is lip-smacking.

What to do in Spiti Valley: Check out the Chandratal lake and Dhankar Gompa, explore the famous Kunzum La pass, go trekking in the surrounding mountains.

10. Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir

Located in the scenic Jammu and Kashmir in north India, Pahalgam is one of the most popular hill stations in the country. It is a famous tourist attraction and is a preferred destination for several movie shoots.

What to do in Pahalgam: Check out the Betaab Valley and Aru valley, enjoy a game at the Pahalgam golf course, go river rafting.