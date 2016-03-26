An exotic foreign vacation is not always as expensive as you would imagine. Take the mesmerising south Asian land of Indonesia for example. An archipelago of thousands of small islands, Indonesia is known for its beautiful temples and marvelous, long turquoise coastline. Over the past few years. Indonesia has emerged as one of the favorite vacation spots for Indians.

From sight-seeing to temple-hopping, snorkeling to scuba-diving, Indonesia has some amazing activities to offer for all kinds of visitors. The lush green rice fields, the amazing architecture of temples, mosques and cathedrals, the diversity in flora and fauna, and the intriguing culture of Indonesia are astonishing, to say the least. It is one of the cheapest places to visit for Indians making it a preferred holiday destination. One Indian rupee is equivalent to 193.91 Indonesian Rupiah and goes a long way there.

If that is not enough motivation for you, these 15 beautiful pictures should do the trick!

1. The Great Mosque (Masjid Raya) in Medan

2. Pura Ulun Danu temple on Lake Buratan

3. Terrace rice fields at Bedugul village in Bali

4. The 1901-built Roman Catholic Cathedral in Jakarta

5. Tanah Lot temple in Bali

6. Borobudur Buddist temple complex in Yogjakarta, Java

7. Istana Anak Playcentre in the Taman Mini Indonesia Park

8. A Balinese style temple in Bali

9. The National Museum of Indonesia

10. High Cliff at the famous Uluwatu Temple in Bali

11. Sunrise at the 8th-century Borobudur Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site

12. Jimbaran Beach in Bali

13. Another view of the Ulun Danu temple in Beratan Lake, Bali

14. Multi-colored lakes at the summit of the Kelimutu volcano in Flores

15. The ancient Luhur Poten Hindu temple at Bromo volcano plateau in Java