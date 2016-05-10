Whether you’re from Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore or Chennai, we’re sure you can’t deal with the summer heat. It is one of the best times to take a break from your busy schedules and hectic work life. In fact, it is probably the only time of the year when you and your kids go on a vacation and enjoy yourselves to the fullest. Summer vacations are the time of the year when kids are ready to make some memories and you, on the other hand, must grab this opportunity before they grow up and start planning trips with their peers instead! Here are five of the best hill stations in India that never disappoint you.

1. Sonmarg

Sonmarg literally translates to Meadows of Gold. It is a quaint village located in India’s northernmost state, Jammu and Kashmir. It is surrounded by the Greater Himalayas and is close to 2800 metre above sea level. There are several serene landscapes for you and your kids to explore along with activities like zorbing and horse riding that can be experiences of a lifetime for your children and you to cherish forever.

2. Landour

Landour is an extremely underrated hill station sandwiched between the two extremely famous destinations, Dehradun and Mussoorie. Landour is typically a twin town with Mussoorie and is usually referred to as Mussoorie-Landour. Also known as the Queen of the Hills, Landour is a destination that will let you relax and spend some quality time with your family. Not only this, but its convenient proximity to other hill stations makes it all the more lucrative an option.

3. Darjeeling

Though Darjeeling is one of the uber-famous destinations of the east, it is yet an amazing experience to share with your family. It is definitely one of those places that will sooner or later be mentioned in your children’s geography lessons and it’ll bring back all the lovely memories from your summer vacation trip to West Bengal’s tea estate destination, Darjeeling. It also offers views of the Kanchenjunga and will give you the opportunity to travel via the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway which is considered to be a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

4. Kodaikanal

Kodaikanal in Tamil means, Gift of the Forest. This beautiful hill station is located in south India’s Tamil Nadu. It is one of the most popular getaways from cities like Chennai. It is home to the Kodaikanal Lake which is one of the most serene lakes in the region. In fact, despite being a part of the southeastern state, Tamil Nadu, it is a part of the western ghats, making it home to several rare and endemic species of flora and fauna as well as wildlife.

5. Araku Valley

Araku Valley is located in Andhra Pradesh. Though most travelers visit the Tirupati Balaji temple or maybe the Chaar Minar and the Ramoji City in Hyderabad, the Araku Valley is one of the most serene and untouched destinations. It yet has the shine and an appeal of a hill station that hasn’t been explored to the fullest. If you’re a nature enthusiast and would like to introduce your kids to living close to nature then this is one of the best options you have!