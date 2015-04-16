Chandigarh, a union territory and joint capital of Haryana and Punjab, is our country’s first planned city. It is neatly divided into sectors, each of them self-sufficient with parks, restaurants, schools, hospitals and all amenities needed to stay in a comfortable, friendly neighbourhood. Sector 9 and 22 are the most ‘IT’ neighbourhoods where you will see pubs, breweries and eateries teeming with crowd post 10 pm. Unlike Delhi or other North Indian cities, Chandigarh is quiet safe for women to venture out at nights. Here are the top five pubs and lounges you must go to if you are a night person!

1: Aerizzona

Where: Sector 9 D, Chandigarh SCO No. 40 & 41, Madhya Marg, Near ICICI Bank

This particular pub was started more than a decade ago and still continues to top the popularity charts with youngsters. They do themed evenings with Fridays dedicated to Hip-Hop and Saturdays devoted to Bollywood style of music. Go here for awesome music and rare liquor.

2: Hops and Grains

Where: SCO 358, Sector 9, Panchkula, Haryana

This place is known for its freshly brewed, chilled, super-smooth velvety beers. Since this place is a micro-brewery, you will get different kinds of beer here. The dark beer is their speciality though. Not very high on food, this place has awesome interiors and amazing beer which makes up for it.

3: Lava

Where: Sector 17 A, Taj Chandigarh, Block 9, Chandigarh

Lava at Taj is for the people who like groovy music, beautiful interiors and a good glass of wine. Here, Saturdays are Ladies Night so, women get first two drinks free. Their Indian starters are also recommended.

4: Whisky 111

Where: JW Marriott Hotel, Mezzanine Floor, Plot No. 6, Sector 35 – B, Chandigarh

Sip some rare labels from their large collection of single malts and wines while you enjoy the great ambience and excellent music. And what’s more, an expert will guide you through the intoxicating world of liquors here!

5: Peddlers’ Pub

Where: Hotel Heritage, SCO 467 & 468, Sector 35 C, Chandigarh

Peddler is a hot favourite among the crowd, thanks to its live band performance and value-for-money offers on alcohol and food.