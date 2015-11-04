Mumbai is surrounded by beautiful destinations. A lot of them, like the twin towns of Lonavala–Khandala and the coastal village of Alibaug, are quite popular and therefore crowded throughout the year, making them tourist hot-spots and a tad expensive for a budget trip. Hotel rooms here can go for as high as Rs 10,000 per night burning a large hole in your pocket. So where do you go to enjoy a weekend away from the bustling city and not return poorer?

We recommend these five places where you can relax amidst nature or get acquainted with a side of you that loves adventure.

1. Revdanda Beach

Some 105 km from Mumbai, Revdanada beach is 20 km from the Alibaug-Murud-Janjira road and is one of Maharashtra’s least exploited beaches. Which also makes it a perfect destination for those interested in beach-side camping. Wake up to the waves, laze around and enjoy the various water sport activities — everything from river rafting to kayaking — for a small fee. If none of these things interest you, simply take a dip in the Arabian Sea.

2. Maval

Though closer to Pune, the village of Maval is a great getaway from Mumbai too. At a distance of 88 km, Maval is nestled between the Sahyadri range and the Takve lake. Maval offers several trekking trails as well as adventure activities like kayaking, river crossing and rappelling among others.

3. Pawna

Pawna lake is very close to Maval. You could probably hop towards Pawna once you’re done with your stay at Maval. Situated 110 km from Mumbai, the lake was formed after the Pawna Dam was built on the Mula river. It is a paradise for people looking for underrated adventurous destinations. Ideal for camping, parasailing, kayaking, windsurfing and boating, Pawna should most definitely be on your list.

4. Durshet

Durshet is about 100 km from Mumbai. It boasts of the Amba river that flows down the hill enabling adventure seekers to experience waterfall rappelling. There are abundant options for nature trails and treks.

5. Savarkut

Savarkut is settled on the banks of the river Vaitarna between Mumbai and Nashik. At a distance of about 130 km from Mumbai, Savarkut is one of the two river-rafting destinations in Maharashtra (the other being Kolad). Trekking, waterfall rappelling, rafting and kayaking are some of the exciting activities you can participate in. You can also go cliff jumping in Savarkut.

So where will you go this weekend?