If you are a beach bum, we are sure you can never have enough of beaches in your life, right? Goa, the beach paradise of India is the most favorite vacation spot among beach lovers. Goa is divided into two districts: North Goa, the party place, and South Goa, filled with serenity. While this is how most people like to classify Goa, there’s much more to both these districts than parties and tranquility.

There are ‘8’ beaches in North Goa that you certainly shouldn’t miss. While Baga Beach and Calangute Beach are the favorite hangouts among Goa goers, we have to tell you that there are other beaches in Goa, which are more beautiful, picturesque and as happening as these 2 popular hotspots! Here’s the list:

1. Arambol Beach

Arambol beach is one of the most beautiful beaches in Goa, located around 36 km from Panaji. While this beach is less commercialized than many other beaches in Goa, a lot of hippies flock Arambol. The market here sells some really cool bohemian clothes and accessories. Arambol Beach is a little away from the tourist part of Goa, so it is advisable to travel with company.

Clear blue water and white sand define Mandrem beach. It has very few shacks and is a good place to be if you want some peace. While the beach is picturesque, we must add that the food and cocktails at the shacks here are praiseworthy!

3. Ashvem Beach

Ashvem beach is for the party people. The palm-fringed coastline and silvery sand contribute to the perfect party setting at Ashvem. Beachside huts are available at this beach for accommodation. And if you love partying but are on a pocket-friendly trip, Ashvem beach is certainly better than Baga and Calangute!

Morjim was popular for Olive ridley sea turtles, however, due to increased tourism it is difficult to spot turtles now. It is popularly known as ‘Little Russia’ because of the immigration of many Russians. Morjim hosts some of the best parties, but most of them are restricted to foreigners, especially Russians. Those who love trance parties should certainly visit Morjim.

Anjuna Beach is another famous Goan beach, known for its trance parties and free-spirited atmosphere. Curlies beach shack and Shiva Valley should be a part of your itinerary, else your trip to Goa will feel incomplete!

Candolim is located 5-6 kilometres away from Baga and Calangute. The soft white sand at Candolim will surely leave you mesmerised. Candolim has a number of restaurants that serve the yummiest food! A walk alongside the coast of Candolim beach is the perfect way to end your day in Goa. Supersonic Festival is held at Candolim beach. This year the festival will be hosted from December 27 to December 30.

7. Sinquerim Beach

Sinquerim beach is a lovely beach located only 7 kilometres from Baga. It is a clean place, famous for the Taj Hotel. The view offered at this crystal-clear watered beach is absolutely stunning!

Vagator beach stands out due to the dramatic red cliffs looking down on the shore. Mostly Western backpackers throng this place. Since 2013, the famous Sunburn festival shifted its base to Vagator. If you are a party animal, you ought not to miss Vagator when you travel to Goa!

Each beach in Goa is unique and to truly understand that, you have to be a beach lover! It is very difficult to pick a favorite from the endless list of beaches in Goa, as we love them all, but if you had to pick one, tell us which is your favorite beach!