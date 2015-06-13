Rajasthan is very famous for the royal monuments and historical structures. When it comes to the Pink City of Jaipur, it has several such monuments of importance through the history of our country. Have a look at these pictures of Hawa Mahal to plan a trip to visit this palace soon!

The Hawa Mahal is built on one edge of the City Palace and extends to Zenana which is the women’s chambers

The high screen wall was built so that women of the royal family could look at the festivals on the streets.

This was done in order to prevent the Royal women from becoming visible to commoners.

The entire structure was designed to resemble the crown of Lord Krishna.

The Palace has Mughal and Rajput architectural influences.

There are a total of 953 windows called jharokas.

The palace looks amazing when the early rays of sunlight hit, it gleams in golden light.