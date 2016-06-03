Delhi is one of India’s most vibrant cities. Not only is it the country’s capital, but it is also renowned for its cultural diversity, its food, its markets and its colorful people. Be it for the magnificent historic monuments of Delhi or its hep nightclubs and pubs, Delhi is popular among people all across the world.

However, an aspect of Delhi that is truly underrated is its temples. Delhi is home to some of the finest temples in the country which have been growing in popularity thanks to their marvelous architecture. These temples have now come to be known the world over as must-visit attractions. So, next time you are in Delhi, do visit these 5 famous temples to get a taste of the culture and religion in India!

1. Lotus Temple

The Lotus temple is one of India’s few Bahai houses of worship. It is open to people of all religions and, as of 2011, had more visitors than the Taj Mahal and the Eiffel Tower. Its modern architecture and serene ambiance make it one of Delhi’s biggest attractions and India’s finest temples.

2. Akshardham Temple

The Akshardham temple is probably Delhi’s most famous Hindu temple and is extremely famous for its humongous complex. The boat ride that takes you on an amazing journey through Indian history is not to be missed. The temple’s architecture is one of its kind and is the cause of the growing number of visitors every year.

3. Hanuman Mandir

The Hanuman Mandir in Delhi’s Jhandewalan is known for its 108-ft Hanuman statue overlooking the metro rail route. The temple has an attractive entrance in the shape of the deity’s mount which you enter to access the main hall. During the evening aarti, the huge idols hand’s move back and the chest opens up displaying images of Ram and Sita, much like Hanuman in the mythological Ramayana.

4. Birla Mandir

Also called the Laxmi Narayan temple, Delhi’s Birla Mandir is famous for its beautiful architecture and its presiding deity, Lord Vishnu. Built by industrialist JK Birla way back in 1939, the temple was inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi on the condition that people of all castes be allowed to visit it.

5. ISKCON Temple

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness is a spiritual institution that promotes peace and techniques to understand human life. The ISKCON temple in Delhi, much like its temples all over India, is hugely popular with Krishna devotees.