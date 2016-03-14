Pune is one of the most fun places to be in these days. It’s not just us, Pune recently made its way to Mercer’s rankings of the best cities to live. Among all Indian cities, Pune stands a close second to Hyderabad and it only makes us happy because we absolutely adore the city. While Mumbai is known for its nightlife and Delhi for its (street) food, Pune is emerging as the city that offers a bit of both — great food and fantastic nightlife. Add safety to the list and Pune is a complete package! If you’re new to the city and are looking for someplace interesting enough to chill over the weekends and not burn a huge hole in your pockets, then these five places need to be on your list of places to check out.

1. High Spirits

These guys are known to be home to the best music scene in Pune and sell by far the cheapest beer in the city. Known to be one of the most happening pubs in Pune, the only thing that may disappoint you is that they don’t serve Kingfisher beer!

Where: 35, A 1, Near ABC Farms, KP Annexe, Mundhwa Road, Mundhwa

Timings: Mon-Sat: 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm, Sun: 1.30 pm to 4.30 and 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm

2. Frozen Monkey

They serve some amazing and pocket-friendly finger food to go with your favorite poison. You can visit this pub with your friends to watch match screenings to unwind.

Where: The E-Square Hotel, Lobby Level, 132 A, Shivaji Nagar

Timings: 2 pm to 11.30 pm

3. Cage Goodluck

Goodluck Cafe is one of the iconic Irani cafes in Pune. No, we’re not talking about pints of beer, here you’ll successfully find oodles of maska on buns accompanying a perfect masala chai you and your pals deserve at the end of an excruciating day.

Where: 759/75, Goodluck Chowk, Deccan Gymkhana

Timings: 7 am to 11 pm

4. Where Else Cafe

Where Else Cafe is known for some of the best burgers, mac-n-cheese and fast food items, don’t miss out on the hot-chocolate served here. No, there’s no bar here either, but trust us when we say, everything you eat here is worth each dime you’ll spend!

Where: Shop 8, Ground Floor, Lunkad Sky Max, Datta Mandir Chowk, Viman Nagar

Timings: 9.30 am to 11 pm

5. Toons

This basement cafe hosts some of the most chilled out Karaoke nights along with match screenings and an ultimately chilled out ambiance. Perfect place for when the month comes to an end isn’t it!

Where: 26, Wonderland Basement, Camp, MG Road

Timings: 11.30 am to 11.30 pm

Photographs: Zomato.in