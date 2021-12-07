New Delhi: Jaipur undoubtedly has a rustic charm about it that it transforms you to a bygone era. Most places in the city display a true picture of the rich Indian heritage and culture. The stunning monuments in Jaipur were built hundreds of years ago and continue to stand tall till this date. They have been so well-preserved that they give us an amazing sneak peek into history.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif To Sign a Movie Together Post Their Big Fat Indian Wedding?

These Magnificent Forts Are Must-Visit in Jaipur

Nahargarh Fort

One of the popular forts in the city, Nahargarh fort forms an impressive backdrop of Jaipur. is the humongous Nahargarh fort. It was built by Jai Singh for the defence of Amer in 1734 and extended in 1868. Located in the foothills of the Aravali Hills, the fort was also used as a hunting residence by the Maharajas. Legend has it that it was named Nahargarh after Nahar Singh, a prince whose spirit would destroy the construction and stall its progress. So after a tantrik invoked the spirit, it agreed to withdraw on condition that the fort would be named after him.

Amer Fort

One of the largest and grandest forts in the country, the Amber fort is renowned for its excellent combination of Mughal and Hindu architecture. Seat of the Kachwaha Rajputs, the Amber fort, also known as Amer fort, was built in 1592 by Raja Man Singh I. It is built of red sandstone and has four levels with each having a courtyard. It consists of the Diwan-e-Aam, or "Hall of Public Audience", the Diwan-e-Khas, or "Hall of Private Audience", the magnificent Sheesh Mahal (mirror palace), and the Sukh Niwas where winds that blow over a water cascade within the palace create a cool ambiance. This palatial structure is the reason why the Amber fort is referred to as the Amber palace.

Jaigarh Fort

Located right along the Amber fort, the two forts are considered to be one complex. The Jaigarh fort is home to the extremely famous Jaivana canon which is considered to be the largest canon in the world. Jaigarh fort is renowned as the fort of victory as it has never been conquered.

City Palace

The City Palace was built by Sawai Jai Singh who headed the Kachwaha Rajput Clan and holds the credit of being the founder of Jaipur. The palace served as his residing throne and he started the construction of the palace way in the 17th century as he wanted to shift the capital of the state from Amber to Jaipur. For the uninitiated, Raja Man Singh II was the last ruler of this dynasty to hold the throne in this palace.