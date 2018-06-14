Nature has its way of making it to the hearts of travel enthusiasts. In fact, it is often the sole reason why people travel. And when it comes to witnessing nature in its raw form, nothing can come even close to watching a Royal Bengal Tiger in its natural habitat. One of the best places to witness the panther tigris in India is Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park. Not only is it one of the best places to witness the wildlife, but it is also a delight for those who like the woods. Here are some terrific photos of the Royal Bengal Tiger in Ranthambore National Park that will spark your wanderlust.

Wild Bengal Tiger (Panthera Tigris Tigris) hiding to catch her prey at Ranthambore National Park

Tiger family a stroll one early morning at Ranthambhore National Park, Rajasthan, India

Indian male tiger with first rain in Ranthambore

Panoramic photo of Royal Bengal tiger, Panthera tigris, in heavy rain. at Ranthambore National Park

The Indian Government’s tiger protection schemes have caused the wild tiger population to double in the past few years

Eight-month cub of Royal Bengal Tiger at Ranthambore

A beautiful tigress roaming around in her territory in Ranthambore National Park, India

Couple of Indian tigers, male in the left, female in the right in nature habitat at Ranthambore

Tiger drinking water at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

Wild Bengal Tigers in Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan, India

Have you ever seen anything more majestic?