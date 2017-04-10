Delhi is an amazing destination for all kinds of travelers. It is one of the few cities in India which has preserved its heritage in historic monuments while advancing in the modern era with posh buildings and efficient infrastructure. While Delhi is considered an excellent choice for family vacations and hanging out with friends, not many know that it is also a great holiday spot for couples. Delhi is home to some fantastic tourist spots for love birds and honeymooners. Here are the best places to visit in Delhi for couples.

The historic Qutub Minar is India’s tallest minaret and its wonderful complex provides a magnificent setting for a romantic getaway. You can walk around the spacious tourist spot, lie down in the grass lawns gazing at the mammoth structure and enjoy the pleasant evening breeze with your loved one.

Hauz Khas village

Home to the historic Hauz Khas garden, Hauz Khas village is a great place to catch a lovely sunset and walk around the park. After the sun goes down, you can hit one of the several cafes or bars in the hep-and-happening neighbourhood and party until the wee hours of the morning.

Purana Qila

Another beautiful place that takes you back in time is the Purana Qila which has emerged as a popular tourist spot in Delhi. You can walk around the complex and enjoy the beautiful views, the pleasant ambiance and the historic architecture of the fort.

Perhaps the most romantic spot in Delhi, the Lodi gardens make for a wonderful romantic evening. Not only is it an astonishing park that is perfect for a picnic, but the stunning architecture of its tombs and gumbads also makes it a learning experience for couples who like to have a stimulating discussion about India’s historic past.

Renowned all over the country for its marvelous architecture, Humayun’s tomb will make your heart skip a beat just like your partner does. You can walk around admiring the breathtaking view and the well-maintained complex. This red stone garden tomb is one of the most unique structures built by the Mughals and it will make a memorable trip for you and your loved one.

While it mostly invokes a feeling of patriotism, the India Gate is also a spectacular sight at night making it a great place for couples to visit in Delhi. It is one of the best monuments in the country and can provide the perfect backdrop for a pleasant evening.

Garden of Five Senses

The Garden of Five Senses is an alluring destination for couples in Delhi. The greenery and romantic ambiance of this place make it a favourite amongst nature lovers. The spacious park is a great spot for evening walks and long romantic chats.

Deer Park

Deer Park is another delightful place in Delhi for nature lovers. It is ideal for a weekend trip or for morning jogs with your loved one. The natural beauty and fresh air here provides a fantastic setting for a romantic picnic.