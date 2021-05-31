New Delhi: Owing to the current COVID situation in the country, many states have extended their COVID-19 related restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly infection that has wreaked havoc on people across the places. Also Read - Can Turmeric, Alum, Rock Salt And Mustard Oil Cure Black Fungus? Find Out The Truth Here

Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Odisha and Telangana are the latest ones in the list of states that have extended lockdown-like curbs in the country. Also Read - When Will DRDO's 2-DG Drug be Available For COVID Patients in India?

Here is a list of states that have extended COVID-19 related restrictions. Check them out

Delhi will begin the unlock process in a phased manner from today with some easing of restrictions such as reopening of construction work in the city among others but other lockdown curbs have been extended till June 7.

Haryana has extended lockdown till June 7 with some easing of restrictions.

As per the reports, Chandigarh administration has imposed night and weekend curfew restrictions till May 31.

Punjab has also extended the coronavirus restrictions till June 10.

Jharkhand has imposed Covid-19 lockdown till June 3.

Odisha has extended lockdown till June 17.

The West Bengal government has extended ongoing Covid-19 restrictions for two more weeks till June 15.

Rajasthan has extended Covid-19 lockdown till June 8.

Kerala has extended Covid-related lockdown till June 9 with some relaxations.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka have extended Covid-19 lockdown till June 7.

Telangana has extended lockdown for 10 days from May 31.

The Goa government has also decided to extend the ongoing “corona curfew” by another week till June 7.

Nagaland has extended the lockdown till June 11.

Uttarakhand has imposed a stringent Covid-19 curfew till June 1.

Meanwhile Mizoram has extended the lockdown, which was imposed in Aizawl and other district headquarters, till June 6.

Himachal Pradesh government has also extended the coronavirus curbs till June 7 with some concessions.

Meghalaya has extended Covid-19 lockdown in the worst-affected East Khasi Hills district till June 7.

Tripura government has extended corona curfew in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas and all urban local bodies (ULB) till June 5.

The Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Thoubal, Kakching and Churachandpur till June 11.

Arunachal Pradesh has imposed complete lockdown in Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Lohit and Tawang districts and the capital complex region till June 7.

Gujarat has extended night curfew in 36 cities of the state till June 4. Educational institutions, auditoriums, theatres, malls, community halls, water parks, spas, gyms, gardens and swimming pools, will remain closed in the cities.

The month-long Covid-19 restrictions in Tirupati and its entire Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh would be further intensified and extended for a fortnight from June 1 to June 15 in view of Covid-19 cases.

The Sikkim government has extended its statewide lockdown till June 7 amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Bihar government today announced that it has extended the Covid-19 lockdown till June 8.

Meanwhile some other states have eased the Covid-related curbs.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary R K Tiwari announced a relaxation of lockdown in the state with certain activities being allowed from June 1.

Also, Jammu and Kashmir has began its unlock process, limiting the corona curfew to night hours and weekends only.

Madhya Pradesh too has announced separate unlock guidelines for districts. Weekend lockdown will continue beyond May 31.

(With PTI inputs) Also Read - NO! Nobel Laureate Did Not Say All Vaccinated People Will Die Within 2 Years | Fact Check