New Delhi: COVID19 global health scare has changed the way we look at things in so many different ways. During a time like this, it gets really difficult to assess which is the most suitable place to live in. But, wait! A recent report has made that analysis for us. Also Read - Check Latest COVID-19 Travel Guidelines For Assam, Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab And West Bengal

So, according to a report by Square Yards titled “Suitability Index: The COVID Perspective”, Gurugram is the most suitable city to live in during Covid-19 times. Yes, you heard us right. Also Read - What is Green Fungus ? Early Symptoms And More | Everything We Know so Far

Why is Gurugram the most suitable city to live in?

Basically, the report factored in various aspects such as the population density, open area ratio and hospital infrastructure among others. It mentioned that these are far more important than the distance from work or affordability to decide where a homebuyer wants to live at a time when people are reeling under the coronavirus cases. Also Read - Good News! Mauritius Set to Reopen For International Travellers From July 15

As per the report, Gurugram is overall the most suitable city to live from a Covid perspective as compared to Mumbai and Bengaluru. However, Western and Central suburbs in Mumbai and Mahadevapura zone in Bengaluru were identified as more suitable.

What did the report mention?

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the shortcomings in medical infrastructure like never before, the report said. Both Mumbai and Bengaluru were poorly placed in this regard with just 1.3 and 0.30 Covid hospitals available, respectively, per 10,000 people. However, Gurugram outshone both with 2.5 hospitals per 10,000 people.

The Index defined suitability in the city by population density, open area ratio and the number of hospitals. Furthermore, as per the report, localities in the East zone in Gurugram, like sectors 52-56, 58, 40-44, 30, 24-27, were found to be the most suitable for living as per the index.

The Covid-suitability index for each city suggests that across all cities, suitability increased as people moved away from the city centres and older parts of the city towards more peripheral locations.

The conclusion

The Index said though the density of Covid-19 cases in this zone was second only to the North, presence of maximum number of hospitals every 10,000 people, more than 40% open area and lowest population density made it the most suitable and hence livable from the Covid-19 perspective.

Besides, as per the analysis, Mahadevapura, was the most suitable zone in Bengaluru. Some of the localities in the zone were Bellandur, Devasandra and Marathahalli.